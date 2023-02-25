The toolbox to navigate between patent box rules is updated and enriched with the interventions dated February 24, 2023: il measure adopted last February to incorporate the latest innovations introduced is revised to make it “more compliant with the regulatory provisions” and, also on the basis of the results that emerged from the public consultation, the circular number 5 of 2023 with a collection of clarifications.

Il regime patent box regulated byarticle 1, paragraphs from 37 to 45, of the law of 23 December 2014, n. 190 was last modified by Budget Law 2022.

The research expenses and the development of some specific types of intangible assets employed in business activity open the doors of patent box which consists of one tax deduction increased by 110 percent in relation to the costs incurred.

It is a scheme front end: the tax relief is directly linked to the incurrence of expenses for the enhancement and creation of intangible assets that generate value.

Instructions and details on innovations introduced last year they found a place in the provision of 15 February 2022.

After a year, the Revenue Agency intervenes on the text to clarify some points and make the document more in line with the legislation.

In particular, it intervenes on the indications concerning the documentation which contains the information necessary for the determination of the increase and who can to save from the penalty in the event of access, inspections, checks or other preliminary activities.

The documents must be signed by the legal representative of the taxpayer or by his delegate electronic signature with timestamp to be affixed by the date of submission of the tax declaration.

Il text of the measure is reviewed in the light of a clarification:

“The preparation of suitable documentation with the affixing of the electronic signature with timestamp is a necessary condition for waiver of the penalty referred to in article 1, paragraph 2, of the legislative decree 18 December 1997, n. 471 and not for the use of the facilitation”.

Patent box, between news and clarifications: circular number 5 of 2023 from the Revenue Agency

Alongside the clarifications, fromRevenue Agency i also come clarifications on the regime del patent box: with the circular number 5/E of 2023 a series of doubts are dissolved, from reasons for exclusion at eligible expenses.

Il document of about 60 pages also collects a series of questions and answers on the subsidy and is the result of a discussion with operators in the sector which took place through public consultation.

The circular is divided into 9 chapters and tap on the following points:

definitions;

new patent box regime ;

; subjective sphere: from the causes of exclusion to the entry into force with a transitory regime;

objective scope: from eligible intangible assets to eligible expenses for the purposes of the reward mechanism;

calculation of the benefit ;

; suitable documentation;

effectiveness of documentation ;

; right of appeal;

answers to questions.

An important point on which the circular focuses concerns theapplication of the innovations on the patent box: the new regime comes into play from date of entry into force of Legislative Decree no. 146 of 2021 which introduced the concession in its renewed version.

From tax period in progress as at 22 October 2021 the new rules come into play:

therefore, they apply from the 2021 tax period if it coincides with the calendar year;

in case of horse tax period it applies from the current tax period to 22 October 2021.

Furthermore, the are also relevant instructions on the transitional arrangements: if an agreement at the conclusion of the pending procedure has not yet been signed with the Revenue Agency, it is possible to transfer to the new regime patent box.

Taxpayers can proceed by communicating the renunciation of the prior agreement procedure by PEC or by registered mail with acknowledgment of receipt to the Office where the procedure is pending.

The same procedure must also be followed by those who presented application for renewal of an advance agreement already subscribed.

“Taxpayers can also remain in the previous Patent box regime, provided that an option relating to tax periods prior to 2021 has been validly exercised”.

Furthermore, the Revenue Agency specifies in the press release dated February 24, 2023.

All the clarifications on the new rules in force on the patent box are contained in the full text of the circular number 5/E of 2023.

Clarifications on the amendments to the Patent Box discipline – Article 6 of the decree-law of 21 October 2021, n. 146.