The official acronym is Xbf but his «nickname» is «Bythos» like the ichthyocentaur personification of the sea abysses, human torso, horse’s front legs and fish’s tail. It is the latest subvariant of Sars-Cov-2 that the World Health Organization (who, ed.) has included in the list of Omicron 5 sub-lineages kept under close monitoring for tell-tale characteristics of increased transmissibility and immune escape.

A new entry that brings the number of special supervised units to 7. The first sequences of Xbf were reported on 27 July 2022, according to the latest bulletin on the progress of Covid-19 that WHO releases weekly.

Recombinant of BA.5.2.3 and CJ.1, compared to Omicron BA.5 the XBF subvariant has 11 additional mutations in Spike protein.

As of February 12, it has been identified in 46 countries, of which 7: AustraliaNew Zealand, Austria, Denmark, United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States have reported over 100 sequences to date.

“At the moment – specifies the WHO – there has been no epidemiological evidence that Xbf causes an increase in Covid cases, hospitalizations or deaths”.

