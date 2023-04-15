Home » BZgA leaflet on antibiotic resistance
Health

BZgA leaflet on antibiotic resistance

Antibiotics are of central importance for the treatment of bacterial infections and thus also for health care in Germany. However, these medicines can lose their effectiveness if taken unnecessarily, incorrectly or prematurely. We are talking about antibiotic resistance.

The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) has published a leaflet to raise public awareness of this topic. This provides a compact overview of the development of antibiotic resistance and shows patients how correct use of antibiotics can prevent their loss of effectiveness.

Every year, an estimated 700,000 people die worldwide as a result of antibiotic resistance. With the German Antibiotic Resistance Strategy (DART), the Federal Government has created a package of measures to specifically combat antibiotic resistance.

