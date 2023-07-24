CA 125, what it is and what it means if it is high

The cancer prevention it is one of the best weapons to reduce the risk of cancer and it is a reality that is articulated on different levels. We talk about primary prevention when behaviors aimed at reducing the possible onset of the disease are adopted, of secondary prevention when carrying out early diagnosis of the already ongoing disease and of tertiary prevention when it comes to reducing the likelihood of recurrence.

Among screening exams for the timely detection of tumors there are those that are based on the so-called tumor markers.

Tumor markers, as specified byItalian Association for Cancer Research (AIRC), I am easily detectable substances in the blood through a venous blood sample which, if present in high quantities compared to the norm, can constitute an important alarm signal for early detection of the disease.

It is not a diagnostic tool (tumor markers are often also produced by non-tumor cells) but a simple and minimally invasive method to intercept a tumor disease, despite the complexity of the matter.

Among these markers is the CA 125 o antigen 125which is often found in high concentrations in the presence of several types of cancer, including ovarian cancer.

What is CA 125?

L’Niguarda Hospital defines the CA 125 as a high molecular weight glycoprotein present in the normal endometrium and in the serous and mucinous fluids of the uterus. By itself, the release of this antigen into the circulation is very limited, but the concentration in the blood can increase significantly during the menstrual flowIn the first trimester of pregnancyin presence of ovarian cysts, endometriosis e inflammation of the pleura or peritoneum.

Ovarian cancer: what it is and the risks

Ovarian cancer is the sixth most common female cancer worldwideexplains the Ministry of Health in the address document Diagnosis and therapy of ovarian cancerbut it’s there most common cause of death from gynecological malignancies. Presumably this fatal outcome is due to the lateness of the diagnosis which often identifies the tumor in an advanced stage. It is a type of cancer which, as evidenced by the Manual MSDmainly affects the perimenopausal and postmenopausal women.

L’European Institute of Oncology signals how the risk is increased by the presence of a genetic mutation of the gene BRCA1 o BRCA2 as well as from one delayed pregnancy (first pregnancy after 35), a early menarchea delayed menopausea ovarian stimulation for a in vitro fertilizationand breast cancer diagnosed at a young agea hormone replacement therapy and a family history of ovarian cancer in a first-degree relative. The use of oral contraceptives, on the other hand, decreases the risk.

Among the peculiarities of ovarian cancer is that can occur without symptoms. The signs that may be present are non-specific and initially range from bloating, change in bowel habits, upper abdominal pain and discomfort to then experience pelvic pain, anemia and a state of profound general wasting (cachexia).

The treatment involves, according to the degree of severity, thehysterectomy e salpingo-ooforectomia bilaterale (surgeries to remove the uterus, fallopian tubes and ovaries), the cytoreductive surgery (surgical removal of a neoplastic mass) and the postoperative chemotherapy.

The 5-year survival rates after treatment are 85-98% for stage I cancers, 70-78% for stage II cancers, 40-60% for stage III cancers, and 15-20% for stage IV cancers.

CA 125 and endometriosis

As anticipated CA 125 levels also rise in the presence of endometriosis. This studio highlights how CA 125 serous levels are not a sufficient marker to diagnose endometriosis, but it proves to be a useful additional parameter for confirm the suspicion of the disease in patients with chronic pelvic pain.

In fact, as reported byAmerican Academy of Family Physician, for women with symptoms indicative of endometriosis, the use of serum CA 125 is a relatively specific test. It must be done beforehand pelvic ultrasound to evaluate other conditions (such as ovarian cancer or uterine fibroids) causing the elevation of antigen 125.

Recent studies, such as the one published in ScienceDirect who analyzed the pertinent articles on the subject, point out how the use of CA 125, whose specificity and sensitivity of diagnosis needs to be improved, can prove useful for doctors to devise more efficient strategies for the detection of endometriosis, for distinguish different degrees of severity of the diseasemonitor the effects of treatment e develop better treatments.

The CA 125 exam

The analysis of the levels of the antigen 125 is conducted by a blood test that does not require special preparations. Il Cleveland Clinic indicates that the CA 125 test is useful as a screening for women at high risk of ovarian cancer, to evaluate the health status of a patient with symptoms attributable to ovarian cancer and monitor the effectiveness of ovarian cancer treatment.

It is useful to remember, as stated in the policy document Diagnosis and therapy of ovarian cancer of the Ministry of Health, which

elevation of Ca125 alone is thought to be insufficiently predictive of the development or presence of ovarian cancer. […] In ovarian cancer screening programmes, Ca125 is mostly used in combination with pelvic ultrasound.

When to worry if the CA 125 is high?

The mere presence of elevated values ​​of antigen 125 it is not a valid element for the diagnosis of a disease (endometriosis or ovarian cancer) as in addition to being different conditions (even benign and physiological) that increase its concentration, the test can run into a false positive (as well as a false negative). Attention must be elevated in the women at high risk of ovarian cancer (especially those in perimenopause and postmenopause) or those receiving treatment for ovarian cancer.