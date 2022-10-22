Home Health CAA gym> The communication tables | seminar for adults – Municipality of Cuneo
Health

CAA gym> The communication tables | seminar for adults – Municipality of Cuneo

by admin
CAA gym> The communication tables | seminar for adults – Municipality of Cuneo

The 0-18 Library, as part of the project Books for everyoneorganizes a training seminar for adults to acquire skills on Augmentative Alternative Communication:

Saturday 29 October, from 9 to 12> Library 0-18 of Cuneo (via Santa Croce 6)

Meeting on the working method that begins with the analysis of the child’s communication skills, then moves on to the conception and construction of a themed communication table. It is a formative moment to acquire skills on Augmentative Alternative Communication. The meeting has a practical and laboratory nature, is conducted by experts on AAC and reserved for a small group of participants, so as to make the experience more interactive.

Edited by Fabia Romanospeech therapist of the Paideia Center, Turin.

How to participate: free meeting, with compulsory registration on the website: bibliotecazerodiciotto.eventbrite.it.

For information:

0-18 Library of Cuneo
t. 0171 444641
[email protected]

See also  Google exposes the latest image generation AI, and the output results are better than OpenAI DALL-E 2 | iThome

You may also like

General medicine center inaugurated. Acquaroli and Saltamartini: “Local...

“Prove it immediately” – Time

here are the tricks that few people know...

Giorgia Soleri: “What a pain not to be...

Alzheimer, the course for the training of general...

Health Festival 2022, losing weight without giving up...

Salt shower, do you know why you should...

Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi: “Politicians drive at night...

5 countries involved, cases will increase

Alzheimer’s, a cocktail of drugs for future therapies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy