The 0-18 Library, as part of the project Books for everyoneorganizes a training seminar for adults to acquire skills on Augmentative Alternative Communication:

Saturday 29 October, from 9 to 12> Library 0-18 of Cuneo (via Santa Croce 6)

Meeting on the working method that begins with the analysis of the child’s communication skills, then moves on to the conception and construction of a themed communication table. It is a formative moment to acquire skills on Augmentative Alternative Communication. The meeting has a practical and laboratory nature, is conducted by experts on AAC and reserved for a small group of participants, so as to make the experience more interactive.

Edited by Fabia Romanospeech therapist of the Paideia Center, Turin.

How to participate: free meeting, with compulsory registration on the website: bibliotecazerodiciotto.eventbrite.it.

For information:

0-18 Library of Cuneo

t. 0171 444641

[email protected]