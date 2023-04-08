BIS 2030 creates an integrated approach

The HIV/AIDS control strategy of 2005 forms an important basis for BIS 2030. With this strategy, the Federal Government described fields of action for the national and international containment of the virus and the disease for the first time. BIS 2030 stands for a groundbreaking realignment of the previous strategy. On the one hand, it takes into account the latest findings, on the other hand, it integrates other sexually transmitted infections whose transmission routes and risks are comparable to those of the HI virus. Similarities in the prevention, diagnostics and testing of diseases as well as in patient care can be better used in this way.

In general, “early detection and prevention” are considered key areas of BIS 2030, as early detection of an infection often increases the chances of faster healing and the avoidance of long-term effects and further transmission. Therefore, the strategy tailors prevention and care offers to different age groups and areas of life. The focus is on imparting knowledge about the diseases, their transmission routes and protective measures. Current data serves as the basis for planning and implementing measures.

Networking of state institutions, the health sector, independent providers, self-help organizations and other actors is intended to ensure that the people affected are better reached with coordinated measures and that resources are pooled.

International efforts from BY 2030

At the international level, German development policy will continue its efforts to give all those affected access to treatment and social security. This includes, for example, closely dovetailing specific measures to combat HIV with the sustainable strengthening of health systems and women’s rights. In addition, BIS 2030 takes into account the particularly difficult situation of people who are fleeing, for example as a result of humanitarian disasters. For example, there is the possibility of integrating prevention and protection measures into local HIV programs in the host and transit countries.

In addition to bilateral development cooperation programs, the Federal Government will therefore continue to support the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria internationally. The benchmark is and remains the goal of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 and to combat hepatitis and other communicable infections.

