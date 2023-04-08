Specifically, the draft provides for a large-scale ban on acquisition, possession and trading. In addition, the transfer of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) – commonly known as legal highs – be punished. For the first time, the ban applies to entire groups of substances in order to counteract the spread of new variants of known narcotics and psychoactive substances. The aim of the draft is to protect the health of the population and individuals, especially adolescents and young adults, from the often unpredictable and serious dangers associated with the consumption of NPS.

Due to a ruling by the European Court of Justice on July 10, 2014, NPS can no longer be classified as medicinal products within the meaning of the Medicines Act. A substance that is already subject to the Narcotics Act is specifically modified in its chemical structure in such a way that the new substance is no longer subject to its prohibition and penal provisions. However, the effect on the psyche that is suitable for abuse purposes remains or even increases. At the same time, young consumers in particular could get the wrong impression that the substances are harmless because they are not banned.

Legal highs with serious consequences

In fact, the consumption of NPS sometimes has serious consequences – the symptoms range from nausea, severe vomiting, tachycardia and loss of orientation to circulatory failure, fainting, paralysis and delusions to the failure of vital functions. There are even deaths where the use of one or more legal highs has been proven.