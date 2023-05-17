Caesarean section: disadvantages for the child’s immune system > – Guide

Status: 05/16/2023 11:45 a.m A healthy intestinal flora is important for a strong immune system. A child only receives certain bacterial groups for its microbiome during a natural birth. After a caesarean section, these bacteria are absent.

During a natural birth, the baby comes into intensive contact with special maternal lactic acid bacteria on its way through the birth canal. It absorbs it through the mouth and nose: basic bacterial equipment for building up your own intestinal microbiome.

The child lacks the special bacteria from the birth canal after a caesarean section because it is lifted directly from the germ-free uterus. In a In a British study, researchers analyzed stool samples from nearly 600 newborns, half of whom were born naturally and half by Caesarean section. The result: Fewer of the important maternal Bacteroides strains were found in the microbiome of babies born by caesarean section.

The microbiome of the child is also affected during a caesarean section: the mother receives a prophylactic antibiotic to prevent inflammation of the surgical wound. The antibiotic also reaches the child via the umbilical cord negatively influences the development of the intestinal flora in the first days of life.

Caesarean section: risk of asthma, allergies and obesity in the child

Many observational studies using large data sets have shown that children born by cesarean section have a statistically higher risk of certain diseases. They are more likely to suffer from respiratory diseases such as Asthma, are more likely to develop allergies and have a higher risk of obesity. In the scientific search for reasons why children are more susceptible to disease after a caesarean section, the microbiome has come into focus in recent years.

Microbiome central to health

The bacteria in the gut play an important role in developing a healthy immune system. Research on mice shows: Animals that grow up without intestinal flora, i.e. are germ-free, later have a severely underdeveloped immune system. There is also scientific evidence that an unfavorable bacterial composition in the intestine is involved in the development of certain diseases. These include chronic inflammatory bowel disease, Diabetes and neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

The mother transmits further groups of bacteria to her child after birth

In order to find out how the microbiome develops after birth, researchers led by Prof. Debby Bogaert from the University of Edinburgh intensively examined the microbiome of 120 babies in their first month of life. Half of the babies were born by cesarean section and half were born naturally.

The result of this methodically well laid out Study: The babies born by caesarean section were still missing the specific bacteria from the mother’s birth canal after a month. After birth, however, the mothers were able to transmit other important strains of bacteria to their children via other routes. The gaps in the microbiome were therefore filled by other bacteria: mothers transmit particularly important groups of bacteria to their children through skin contact. Others passed them on through breast milk.

Microbiome after cesarean section: Deficits responsible for poorer immune response

But even if the mother transmits further helpful parts of her microbiome to her child through breastfeeding and intensive skin contact: the remaining deficits after a caesarean section seem to influence the health of the children. A few months later, the researchers led by Debby Bogaert examined the immune response of the 120 babies to their first vaccinations. The results of this Study: The immune system of the caesarean children formed fewer antibodies after the vaccination. The poorer immune response correlated with the lack of bacterial strains in their microbiome. According to the scientists, the results of the study could also explain the later increased susceptibility to disease of caesarean children.

Strengthening the immune system after caesarean section: study results are pending

Various methods are already being tested as to how the deficits in the child’s microbiome can be compensated for after a caesarean section. However, its use has not yet been conclusively clarified scientifically

With vaginal seeding, bacteria are removed from the mother’s vagina with a cloth and distributed to the baby’s mouth and nose immediately after the caesarean section. published so far smaller studies give hope, but scientifically meaningful studies are still pending. The central question is whether the amount of bacteria transferred is sufficient for vaginal seeding.

There is also scientific debate as to whether missing groups of bacteria can be transferred from the mother to the child as a result of a stool transplant. For this purpose, a stool sample from the mother is prepared in the laboratory and fed to the babies with their mother’s milk. One gave positive results smaller and methodologically weaker study. Further research on this is pending.

Avoid unnecessary caesareans: quota in Germany too high

A caesarean section is a medically helpful measure and ensures the chances of survival for mother and child in the event of complications. But in Germany, every third child is now born by caesarean section, so the rate is 30 percent. In an international comparison, that’s a lot. In Scandinavian countries, for example, the caesarean section rate is only 15 percent.

The high number of Caesarean sections in Germany has been criticized by the gynecological specialist societies: The current guideline shows that only ten percent of all Caesarean sections in Germany are carried out for compelling medical reasons. In the case of a caesarean section without compelling medical reasons, the risks for the mother from the abdominal surgery should be considered in addition to the increased risk of later illnesses in the child.

Beyond the microbiome: Positive processes in natural childbirth

Not only the contact with the maternal microbiome in the birth canal is important for the health of the child. A whole series of processes ensure the child has a good start in life: the stress of a natural birth in the child activates the pumps in the alveoli and the amniotic fluid is pressed out of the lungs. During the birth process, starch is released in the liver, allowing the newborn to draw on its own energy reserves after the umbilical cord has been cut.

The so-called brown fat is also only activated in the child during a natural birth: Small fat deposits under the shoulder blades and in the neck and chest area then work like chemical heating and enable the newborn to maintain its body temperature.

