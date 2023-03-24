After seeing the help it can give us the caffeine to understand quantum computerswe see a study published on BMJ Medicine which analyzes how its blood levels could affect body fat and the risk of developing certain diseases such as diabetes … but differently from what you think.

Apparently the results of a new study in which gods were used are surprising genetic markers to establish a link significantly more accurate between caffeine levels, body mass index (BMI) and risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The research team of Karolinska Institute in Sweden, the University of Bristol in the UK and Imperial College London, states that calorie-free caffeinated beverages could be studied as a potential medium to help reduce body fat levels.

“Plasma caffeine concentrations higher than genetically predicted are been associated with lower BMI and whole body fat mass, moreover, its concentrations were associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes”say the researchers.

The study involved data from around 10,000 people, culled from existing genetic databases. The researchers focused on variations of the specific genes known to be associated with the rate at which caffeine is broken downin particular by identifying CYP1A2 and a gene that regulates it called AHR, which can break down caffeine more slowly, allowing it to stay in the blood longer in order to produce its effects.

An approach called Mendelian randomization it was used to determine likely causal relationships between the presence of the variations, diseases such as diabetes, body mass, and various lifestyle factors.

Although there was a significant link between caffeine levels, BMI, and type 2 diabetes risk, no relationship emerged between the amount of caffeine in the blood and cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure and stroke.

The team thinks the association shown here could be due to the way caffeine increases thermogenesis (heat production) and fat oxidation (turning fat into energy) in the body, two processes that both play an important role in overall metabolism.

However, more research will be needed to confirm cause and effect, since Mendelian randomization is not foolproof and it is still possible that other factors are at play that were not considered in this study.

It is also important to bear in mind that the effects of caffeine on the body are not all positive, which is why we must certainly not exaggerate in its daily intake, perhaps staying on 2 or 3 coffees a day. “Considering the large consumption of caffeine worldwide, so too are its small metabolic effects could have important health implications“, conclude the researchers.