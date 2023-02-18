A lot of euphoria (difficult to define happiness) but little serenity. An alternation of emotions that upset life because depressive phases alternate with manic periods. The team led by psychiatrist Alessandra Piras (from the CA2 Mental Health Center, viale Colombo 25 in Quartu) who has been working in the area for some time to promote the early diagnosis of bipolar disorder, improve the prognosis, fight the stigma and facilitate user access to services.

news/Frame1″ width=”300″ height=”600″ data-multi-size=”300×250,300×251″ data-multi-size-validation=”false” type=”doubleclick” json=”{“targeting”:{“gestione_AMP”:[“true”],”tipo_pagina”:[“articolo”],”inventory_type”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://rcsmedia.amp.permutive.com/rtc?type=doubleclick”],”vendors”:{“openwrap”:{“PROFILE_ID”:”2524″,”PUB_ID”:”158689″},”criteo”:{“NETWORK_ID”:”1939″,”PUBLISHER_SUB_ID”:”ATF_300X600,300x250_Amp”},”IndexExchange”:{“SITE_ID”:”717346″},”aps”:{“PUB_ID”:”3692″,”PARAMS”:{“amp”:”1″}}}}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>

Dr. Piras, what is bipolar disorder?

news/Bottom1″ width=”640″ height=”365″ data-multi-size=”300×1″ data-multi-size-validation=”false” type=”doubleclick” json=”{“targeting”:{“gestione_AMP”:[“true”],”tipo_pagina”:[“articolo”],”inventory_type”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”:[“https://rcsmedia.amp.permutive.com/rtc?type=doubleclick”]}” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>

«Bipolar disorder, formerly called manic depressive illness, is a chronic and recurring disorder, characterized by mood swings, with alterations of emotions, thoughts and behavior, of greater intensity than normally occurs. These fluctuations include depression, i.e. feeling down, with intense feelings of sadness and/or hopelessness, listlessness, inability to experience pleasure, loss of interest, loss of energy, loss of concentration, reduction or increase in sleep and appetite, in more serious cases ideation of death; mania: euphoric mood, i.e. feeling up, overly optimistic, grandiose, energetic, with little need for sleep, but also disinhibited, restless, irritable, distractible, incomplete, unable to exercise impulse control and adequately critical of one’s own behaviors. In both phases, depressive and manic, if severe, psychotic symptoms, i.e. delusions and hallucinations, may, but not always, appear. Bipolar disorder is heterogeneous, manifesting itself with different symptoms and intensity from person to person. The abuse of alcohol and drugs sometimes go hand in hand, significantly aggravating it».

What are the alarm bells?

«It can be changes in sleep production, appetite, energy level, talkativeness, degree of sociability, behavioral arousal, self-perception, reality, future, which can be influenced in opposite ways depending on the orientation of the mood on the hypo or hyperthymic side”.

How often does it affect Sardinians?

“It is a frequent disorder: 4-5 people out of 100 manifest the disorder during their lifetime, with an onset mainly in youth, more rarely after the age of 40, with the same distribution in both sexes”.

How important is prevention?

«The causes of bipolar disorder are many: on a genetic predisposition, therefore hereditary, which determines an individual vulnerability, triggering factors, personal and environmental, then intervene, which favor the manifestation of the disease. Triggering factors can be highlighted as elements favoring the onset, but also in the recurrences of the disorder.

Paying attention to substance abstinence, stress management, and lifestyle regularity for people with a family history of Bipolar Disorder is a strategy that, while not completely, may protect against the development of the illness ».

How to fight stigma?

«At the end of the psychoeducational process, in which the whole family had been involved, a young patient told me: “Well doctor, now I know my disorder better, I have accepted it as part of me and I have decided to take care of it, I know I can count on the help of my family, but out there? Out of here, I have to deal with people’s ignorance, ready to label you and marginalize you and this is a real problem…”. Taking this input, in 2016 we wanted to leave the reassuring walls of our CSM for one day to take us outside, organizing a conference “About our Side B … a journey through experiences” aimed at the population, in which to feel “free” to talk” about bipolar disorder. After years of experience gained by treating Bipolar Disorder with patients and family members, on that occasion, we wanted to start focusing our attention on those who ignore or deny the existence of this disease, not having lived the experience . The lack of knowledge of bipolar disorder helps to establish a defensive distance from it, to feed false beliefs on the subject, to maintain prejudice, to promote stigma at a social level and therefore to delay early diagnosis, with a negative influence on the prognosis and quality life of those affected. We therefore liked to think that we could talk about it, uniting the voices of patients, family members, mental health workers, ordinary people in choir, so that what is sometimes feared is known and strategies for dealing with a disorder are understood, which , if well managed, allows the person who is affected by it and their family members to live with it without letting it disturb them too much… We have therefore started to organize “meetings” with the population, in order to raise awareness on the subject, filling gaps in information and building bridges between potential users and health services. Within this framework, a group of patients and family members, who have become experts through the psychoeducational courses on bipolar disorder within the CSM, aware of the power of sharing their experiences, with the support of the operators, begin to organize for the constitution of the Social Promotion Association Il Lato B, which was officially born on March 7, 2018″.

© breaking latest news