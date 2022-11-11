The attestation list for the performance of Nuclear medicinein hospitals Businco e Brotzu of Cagliariwere “reset“. The Sardinia Region writes it in a note in which the councilor for health, Mario Nieddu, explains that “thanks to the reorganization and optimization of the work, the complex structure of Arnas G. Brotzu will close 2022 with a volume of about six thousand exams. We are talking about different types of Pet performed mainly for the diagnostic research of tumors. Today for the first access we estimate average waiting times between seven and fourteen days, against an average between thirty and forty-five days that we could record in the pre-pandemic perioda”.

L’healthcare offer, is added, it was increased: “The Brotzu Nuclear Medicine has increased the number of types of tests with the use of different radiopharmaceuticals that are produced directly in the Arnas facilities also for use in therapies for the treatment of some thyroid pathologies and neuro tumors endocrine. This aspect is very important because it contributed to the reduction of passive mobility by making examinations available in Sardinia that were previously only possible outside the region “.

For 2022 the regional health system “has made up for 30% of the services left behind in the previous two years due to the pandemic. The plan – concludes the commissioner – was launched in January, but became truly operational in April, with the end of the state of emergency. In the outpatient clinic, for example, at the end of the second quarter of 2022, just 11% of the services were recovered, in the third quarter the figure rose to 28%, with a clear acceleration “.

