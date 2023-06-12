Cagliari in Serie A at the last breath: Ranieri in tears!

BARI – Incredible at San Nicola: the Cagliari vince a Bari and go back to A league: the network of Pavoletti in the 94th minute he gives the Sardinian rossoblù a promotion that seemed unexpected and throws the 58 thousand of the St. Nicholas who were looking forward to returning to the top flight after 12 years. The signature of the return in A of the Cagliari bears the unmistakable signature of Claudio Ranieri that at the final whistle not right emotion.

Cagliari in Serie A, Ranieri in tears

At the final whistleGuide referee, the rossoblù coach burst into tears of liberation. Embraced by the men of his staff, Ranieri he couldn’t handle the emotion and let himself go to the copious tears that fell on his face. An incredible feat that will go down in history. The Roman technician, returned to Cagliari after 33 years, he brings the rossoblù back to the top flight after just one season in the cadetteria.

Ranieri’s lesson

The coach of the Sardinians then distinguished himself with a gesture of applause: while the Sardinian fans shouted the chorus “Serie B, Serie B” towards the fans of the Bari, Ranieri he addressed his supporters demanding respect for the opponents he defeated on the pitch.