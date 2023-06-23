Cagliari, land with almost 2 thousand Viagra tablets and other drugs

23 June 2023

In addition to Viagra, dangerous drugs against cancer have landed in Cagliari.

They arrive at Cagliari airport with 1,268 Viagra tablets and other drugs without authorization. Some passengers, arriving from China, Senegal, Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh were stopped by the Cagliari Customs Office (ADM) and suitcases, in addition to Viagra, were carrying 9 kilos of Hemo Him, 3,220 tablets and 70 tubes of medicines.

All medications were without health certificationof labeling from which to detect the composition of the product and the relative instructions for use, therefore the Health Authority responsible for the control of drugs upon entry into the European Union, has ordered their seizure and destruction.

The most dangerous drug subjected to seizure, for which specifics were launched alert dall’H.S.A. (Health Sciences Authority), è l’Hemo Him as marketed as a supplement capable of supporting or even replacing the chemotherapy treatment in subjects with cancer.

In addition to the quantity of 9 chili di Hemo Him intercepted – equivalent to a daily administration for an entire year – further drugs were subjected to seizure, the quantities of which exceeded the deductible established by health legislation. These are anxiolytics, antihypertensives and pain relievers but also ointments for various uses and drugs for erectile dysfunction (1,268 pills of Viagra). The sale of the latter, in particular, would guarantee a large profit since, unlike the packs that can be purchased on the legal market (pharmacies), the tablets can be sold individually, without a prescription and at a price accessible to all.