Millions (in the order of tens) of euros and a lot of interests in which many figures are involved, with different roles. In the intricate world of Italian healthcare there is a bit of everything: even cooperative companies in charge of finding doctors and various operators where personnel are scarce. The identikit of one of them, which ended up in the region’s crosshairs, indicates a share capital of 10 thousand euros, all members graduated in Medicine and surgery, with specializations in Anesthesia and resuscitation. The Calabrians have learned about these realities in recent weeks, after the choice of the president-commissioner Roberto Occhiuto to focus on the arrival of Cuban doctors to replenish desolately empty hospital wards. Choice soundly rejected by the provincial orders of Calabrian white coats yet strenuously defended by the same Occhiuto despite the judicial uncertainty linked to an appeal presented to the TAR by the trade union Cimo Fesmed. The suspicion, however advanced by the governor himself in the classroom of the regional council, is that behind the collaboration between professional associations and Coop there are agreements intended to steal huge resources from the public health service. In short, a paradoxical situation. So tangled as to push Occhiuto to invoke an intervention by the judiciary to clarify the point.

Read the full article on the print edition of Gazzetta del Sud – Calabria

© All rights reserved