There is a sanity that no longer resembles anything after thirteen years in the meat grinder of a useless commissioner. An empty passage that proved to be a bitter leaven for the hospitals of this land which, with no more doctors and beds, were no longer able to guarantee services and assistance. Here, by now, visits, hospitalizations, examinations and therapies are struggling to get back from endless queues. Covid was the latest stumbling block for a tattered health system. The perverse mechanism of random scissors, the algorithm designed to guarantee a limit on spending, has resulted in the growth of debt because the Region has received a mountain of invoices from non-Calabrian healthcare companies for the reimbursement of the care provided to Calabrian patients.

A decade in the dark

The Court of Auditors has tried to reconstruct the map of public health debt by studying the data reported by each individual region. Calabria is at the bottom of the ranking (only Campania has done worse) with a negative balance, between 2012 and 2021, of 2,704,576,000 euros. Money paid for healthcare mobility which corresponds, more or less, to what Calabria would have spent to build ten new hospitals. North, which corresponds to the extremely limited one of the central-southern regions».

in Cosenza

The new ASP and hospital policy provides for the strengthening of the sanitary cordons to limit mass exoduses as has happened in recent years. The health agency, for example, is forced to commit a tenth of its budget to reimburse extra-provincial and extra-regional structures. An expense that is close to 100 million euros, just under half of what was spent overall by the Region in the last year. Money that could be used to improve the quality of the services offered and to make assistance more immediate.

