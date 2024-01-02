Calcification of the arteries more common in night owls. « Medicine in the Library

Calcification of the arteries more common in night owls.

According to a study from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, calcification of the arteries is almost twice as common in night owls than in early risers. The circadian rhythm appears to be particularly important for the heart and blood vessels during the early stages of the disease.

Calcification of the arteries, or atherosclerosis as it is also known, involves the buildup of fatty deposits within the arteries, making it more difficult for blood to pass through. The disease develops over a very long period of time and is not noticed until it causes angina, blood clots, heart attack or stroke.

The researchers state that:

Circadian imbalance could play an important role in atherosclerosis.

Sleep timing should be taken into consideration in cardiovascular prevention.

“In addition to previously known factors, the individual circadian rhythm also appears to be an important risk factor for arterial calcification. We interpret our results as indicating that the circadian rhythm is more significant early in the disease process. It should therefore be taken into consideration especially in the preventive treatment of cardiovascular diseases.”, says the professor. Ding Zou.

Read the full text of the article:

Eveningness is associated with coronary artery calcification in a middle-aged Swedish population.

Mio Kobayashi Frisk, Erika Fagman, Daniel Arvidsson, Örjan Ekblom, Mats Börjesson, Göran Bergström, Ding Zou.

Sleep Medicine, 2024; 113: 370 DOI: 10.1016/j.sleep.2023.11.004

