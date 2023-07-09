Calculations and examples of real costs of loans for holidays or medical care (increasingly required) and clauses

Interest rates are still rising as a result of the new and recent decisions of the ECB and the prospects are not rosy: forecasts speak, in fact, of a further rise in interest rates still expected in July and these are clearly increases that affect heavily on mortgages and loans whose costs have already risen significantly but will continue to rise.

In particular, the ECB has already raised interest rates by a quarter of a point, bringing the rate on main refinancing to 4%, that on deposits to 3.50%, and that on marginal loans to 4.25%.

The higher rates of the ECB therefore translate into higher costs for those applying for mortgages and loans, increases that sometimes even double compared to what was expected last year for repayments of loans. Let’s see then What should you pay particular attention to when and if you are applying for holiday loans and medical treatment and what are the expected costs?

Loans for holidays and medical care increasingly in demand and conditions

In recent years, the conditions of economic difficulty of Italians have grown and often the savings are not enough and are not enough to face all the extra expenses of a family and so there are many who have started to ask for personal loans, above all to have more liquidity available, despite the increase in interest rates which, compared for example to last year and even better two years ago, has led to higher loan repayment rates, and much more.

The interest rates on loans are close to 13% per year but the data relating to the first quarter of 2023 still shows an increase in requests for personal loans equal to 7.2% with an average amount of around 9 thousand euros, but there are still several who ask for loans for smaller amounts, even around 5 thousand euros, especially in times of holidays, as well as higher ones, very often also to support important medical treatments.

Before actually applying for a loan, it is good to pay attention to various factors and above all conditions. To decide whether and how much to ask for a loan, whether it’s for holidays or for medical treatment, you should first evaluate the values ​​of the two rates applied Tan and Taeg.

The Tan is the Nominal Annual Rate, i.e. the rate applied to the loan disbursed and calculated annually on the residual principal to be repaid, while the Taeg is the Global Effective Annual Rate, i.e. the actual cost of the loan to be repaid which considers both the interest rate applied and both the mandatory and/or optional ancillary costs.

It is, indeed, then check the main incidental costs of a loan which can be:

expenses for the preliminary investigation of the loan opening procedure; costs of collection and management of loan installments; stamp duty on the contract; closing costs of the loan; expenses related to the periodic communication of the loan position; expenses related to the supply of slips for the payment of installments; expenses for any insurance for the impossibility of fulfilling the loan (which can be mandatory or optional). Then you have to check what they are consequences and conditions for non-payment of loan installments or whether or not the possibility of pay off your debt first and if and what costs this operation involves.

Vacation and medical care loan cost calculations and examples

Considering what has been explained so far and the recent new increase in interest rates by the ECB, we can say that, in general, today, if you request a loan of a certain amount, you can get back much more than the amount requested in many cases.

To make a holiday loan calculation exampleif we take the case of a couple who decides to apply for a loan of 8,000 euros, considering an interest rate of 4%, a 10-year loan repayment plan with payment in monthly installments, they end up having to repay an amount of 9,800 approximately euro for 120 monthly installments for an amount of 81 euro.

The costs for a higher loan are still rising: in fact, if a sum of around 25 thousand euros is requested, to be repaid in 20 years in monthly installments, a total amount of around 21,816 euros must be repaid in 240 installments of around 91 euros per month.

