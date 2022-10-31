The minister for regional affairs, who had revealed his illness three years ago, said the hospital stay would last a couple of days: Checks postponed for a long time. The visit of the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia

The Minister for Autonomies and Regional Affairs Roberto Calderoli was hospitalized for checks all‘Veneto Oncology Institute of Padua. This was announced by the Northern League exponent himself.

After many, even too many, postponements – says Calderoli – first for the deposit of the symbol, then for that of the lists, then for the electoral campaign, then for the establishment of the Chambers, then for the formation and oath of the Government, in the end I managed to do my hospitalization of a couple of days.

At the Calderoli hospital met the president of Veneto Luca Zaia with whom, he said, we worked on autonomy.

Calderoli will return to Rome first meeting the delegation from Trentino Alto Adige – he announced – then the three Regions that wrote the pre-agreements, and then from the afternoon all the Regions that have activated the path to request further forms of differentiated autonomy. And on Thursday, based on their availability, I hope to meet the president of the Conference of the Regions, Massimiliano Fedriga, that of ANCI, Antonio Decaro, and that of UPI, Michele De Pascale.

The minister also posted on Facebook a photo of him and Zaia (strictly with mask) from the hospital room.

Calderoli, in 2019, revealed that he had been battling bowel cancer for years. Until last June, Calderoli had undergone 8 surgeries in ten years (the second lasted 14 hours).

The disease has given me so much. I recovered my faith, I rediscovered God with whom I have a daily dialogue. I call him tu, he had said in this interview. Before, I only went to mass on Sundays while Christmas, for example, was just an occasion for family celebration and the exchange of gifts. Now I go to mass on Sundays but also two or three times during the week. And every morning I dedicate at least half an hour to prayer. When you enter the operating room for certain operations you are called to deal with your life.