Home Health Calderoli hospitalized for oncology checks. “Even here at work for autonomy” – breaking latest news
Health

Calderoli hospitalized for oncology checks. “Even here at work for autonomy” – breaking latest news

by admin
Calderoli hospitalized for oncology checks. “Even here at work for autonomy” – breaking latest news

The minister for regional affairs, who had revealed his illness three years ago, said the hospital stay would last a couple of days: Checks postponed for a long time. The visit of the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia

The Minister for Autonomies and Regional Affairs Roberto Calderoli was hospitalized for checks all‘Veneto Oncology Institute of Padua. This was announced by the Northern League exponent himself.

After many, even too many, postponements – says Calderoli – first for the deposit of the symbol, then for that of the lists, then for the electoral campaign, then for the establishment of the Chambers, then for the formation and oath of the Government, in the end I managed to do my hospitalization of a couple of days.

At the Calderoli hospital met the president of Veneto Luca Zaia with whom, he said, we worked on autonomy.

Calderoli will return to Rome first meeting the delegation from Trentino Alto Adige – he announced – then the three Regions that wrote the pre-agreements, and then from the afternoon all the Regions that have activated the path to request further forms of differentiated autonomy. And on Thursday, based on their availability, I hope to meet the president of the Conference of the Regions, Massimiliano Fedriga, that of ANCI, Antonio Decaro, and that of UPI, Michele De Pascale.

The minister also posted on Facebook a photo of him and Zaia (strictly with mask) from the hospital room.

Calderoli, in 2019, revealed that he had been battling bowel cancer for years. Until last June, Calderoli had undergone 8 surgeries in ten years (the second lasted 14 hours).

See also  [E3 2021]The most anticipated game of the year is released!The first one is not the sequel to Switch "The Legend of Zelda Wilderness"

The disease has given me so much. I recovered my faith, I rediscovered God with whom I have a daily dialogue. I call him tu, he had said in this interview. Before, I only went to mass on Sundays while Christmas, for example, was just an occasion for family celebration and the exchange of gifts. Now I go to mass on Sundays but also two or three times during the week. And every morning I dedicate at least half an hour to prayer. When you enter the operating room for certain operations you are called to deal with your life.

October 30, 2022 (change October 30, 2022 | 18:06)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Covid, the new rules of the Meloni government...

Away with the vaccine requirement for doctors, masks...

Beware of eating this pasta: this is what...

Here’s what happens to those who eat tuna...

Dyslexia, 42 genes identified as ‘culprits’ for the...

Sanitari no vax, Bassetti: “I would send them...

Do-it-yourself genetic testing to predict heart attack or...

beware of smoking in the house

How to overcome the breakup of a relationship...

“Harmful health effects of secondhand smoke”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy