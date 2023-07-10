Home » Caldo, the decalogue with health advice
Health

Caldo, the decalogue with health advice

by admin
Caldo, the decalogue with health advice

How to deal with heat waves and avoid health consequences. It is a real decalogue that the Red Cross – as part of the #Effettoterra campaign – puts online on its website and social channels.

These are the recommendations in detail:
1. Go out only in the coolest hours of the day and if possible go to parks and wooded areas. The presence of vegetation lowers the temperature by several degrees.
2. If you leave the house, take a water bottle with you and check that there are fountains along the way. There are many apps that can help you find them.
3. Always carry a hat and sunscreen with you.
4. With the heat, the body needs fewer calories: consume small and light meals, prefer fruit and vegetables. A diet that is good for the heat and for the planet.

Heat, there are risks for children too: advice for the hottest days by Elena Bozzola 10 July 2023

5. If you don’t have an air conditioner or want to limit its use, keep the rooms of the house cool, keeping windows and shutters closed during the day and opening them in the evening. If you use the air conditioner, do not exceed 5 degrees of difference with the outside. While, if you use a fan remember not to point it directly at you or other people.
6. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic beverages which increase dehydration. Remember that tap or fountain water has a lower environmental impact.
7. Don’t neglect your clothing: loose clothing and light, natural and light-colored fabrics can help regulate your body temperature.
8. Before setting off, check the weather forecast and prepare in advance.
9. Did you know that women, the elderly and children are more susceptible to heat waves? Protect them from health risks by following our advice and, when there are peaks of high temperatures, make sure they are fine.
10. If you experience any of these symptoms it could be heat stroke: breathlessness, chest pain, confusion, weakness, dizziness or cramps. Seek medical assistance and, in case of emergency, call 112 or 118. Heat and diaper rash, the ‘save baby’ summer decalogue 16 June 2023

You may also like

On holiday with your baby, the guide to...

How to Update Your Availability in Case of...

Surgiline Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Not only conjunctivitis: the possible causes of “encrusted”...

Why Eating Chocolate Before Bed is a Bad...

Lazio, Milinkovic says yes to Al Hilal’s 20...

The Life and Achievements of Albert Waksman: From...

Newborn enteroviruses, seven cases in Italy, one in...

Cholera Resurfaces in Sardinia After 50 Years: Patient...

MEDIFOR VENETA SRL /Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy