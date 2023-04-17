Home » Calenda-Renzi quarrel, the letter from the deputies of the Third Pole: “A traumatic tear, the voters are disoriented”
Calenda-Renzi quarrel, the letter from the deputies of the Third Pole: “A traumatic tear, the voters are disoriented”

Calenda-Renzi quarrel, the letter from the deputies of the Third Pole: “A traumatic tear, the voters are disoriented”

Luigi Marattin and Enrico Costa, deputies respectively of Italia Viva and Azione, signed a letter addressed to the two leaders of the Third Pole Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi, asking them not to continue to divide “the field of liberal reformism”, trying to mend a tear that caused «image damage» and «traumatic modalities». After listing the main points of the journey undertaken together, abruptly interrupted with the renunciation of the constitution of the single party and the strong criticisms culminating in Calenda’s tweet, Marattin and Costa address the two leaders directly. “The battles we have listed […] are more important than the destinies, characters and ambitions of each of us», write the two parliamentarians, «today the situation appears irremediable, but we don’t want to give up and we don’t want to go back to dividing the field of liberal reformism, because the shared contents they are a solid basis from which to restart the dialogue: the first to ask us are our voters, who believed in us and today are very disoriented».

