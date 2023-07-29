Calf cramps: These foods help with magnesium deficiency

Those who suffer from calf cramps often simply lack magnesium. You don’t have to take pills to compensate. Because certain foods contain a particularly large amount of magnesium. FOCUS Online reveals which.

Nocturnal calf cramps are particularly common among muscle complaints. It comes unexpectedly and at the worst possible time, namely while you are sleeping.

A muscle spasm is an involuntary contraction of the muscle that lasts longer than usual. Normally, brain signals regulate the contraction and relaxation of muscles. In the case of a cramp, however, the tension occurs without this signal and therefore the counter-signal sometimes remains absent for minutes. This results in cramps that last for minutes.

Magnesium helps with muscle problems

In addition to many other functions in the body, magnesium primarily has the task of maintaining muscle function. In addition to muscle cramps, a magnesium deficiency can also cause tremors, nausea, muscle spasms, and more in the body.

You should therefore make sure that you cover your daily magnesium requirement. A woman over the age of 25 should consume around 300 mg magnesium daily, and a man around 350 mg.

Anyone who does a lot of sport or has problems with recurring muscle cramps for other reasons should pay special attention to their magnesium balance.

Dietary supplements can be helpful here, but certain foods – namely those with a particularly high magnesium content – ​​also effectively prevent magnesium deficiency and muscle cramps.

Which foods replenish the magnesium balance

Getting enough nutrients and minerals through diet is particularly easy with some foods.

nuts

All types of nuts support healthy muscle function thanks to their high magnesium and protein content. A small portion on hand makes a particularly good snack after exercise.

Cashew nuts, which come with 100 g to strong 270 mg magnesium, should be emphasized. Only sunflower seeds contain even more, namely a whopping 420 mg per 100 g.

Soybeans

The soybean contains 220 mg magnesium per 100 g and thus considerably more than fish or meat. This is another reason why tofu is a popular source of protein among athletes.

Incidentally, many legumes are real bringers in terms of magnesium content. Kidney beans, for example, also contain 150 mg of the important mineral per 100 g.

Banana

Bananas are incredibly rich in minerals, especially potassium and magnesium. Athletes know this too, which is why bananas should not be missing from many sports bags.

In addition to 36 mg magnesium, 100 g bananas contain 393 mg potassium and thus almost the entire daily requirement of the mineral, which is particularly important for the mobility of the muscles.

Quinoa

The power grain not only tastes good, it is also richer in magnesium than many alternatives. With 275 mg per 100 g, quinoa contains significantly more magnesium than rice.

oatmeal

Morning porridge is incessantly praised by nutritionists. And as far as its magnesium content is concerned, it beats many other breakfast options with 130 mg per 100 g. Now add some bananas and you have an unbeatable athlete’s breakfast!

whole grain products

The whole grain is so healthy because all the vitamins and minerals are located directly under the shell. These remain in whole grain products.

For example, wholemeal rusks contain 180 mg magnesium per 100 g (normal rusks only 125 mg). And wholemeal pasta can also show significantly more magnesium than the wheat product.

When it comes to rice, it is worth using brown rice instead of white jasmine or basmati rice.

dark chocolate

Good news for all chocolate fans: dark chocolate is rich in magnesium and therefore very good for the muscles. However, consumption is only recommended in moderation.

If you don’t want to do without chocolate anyway, you should choose a darker version instead of whole milk, because 100 grams of chocolate with 50 percent cocoa content already contains 195 mg of magnesium.

The same applies at Christmas: really snacking. For example, almond marzipan, which comes with 100 g and a whole 120 mg of magnesium.

Mineral water

As the name suggests, it contains many minerals. Depending on the variety, however, there is a difference in how much of what is available.

There are mineral waters with a higher calcium and magnesium content. These are ideal for athletes and people who suffer from muscle problems.

Turmeric

In addition to its benefits for the digestive system, the ingredient that gives the curry its yellow color also has positive effects on the muscles, because the curcumin it contains has a slight anti-inflammatory effect. Anyone who cooks frequently with turmeric can therefore prevent muscle inflammation.

Both over- and under-exertion of the muscles can be the reason for cramps

A magnesium-rich diet is mainly known from the sports sector. But it’s not just athletes who suffer from painful cramps. Both over- and under-exertion of the muscles can result in cramps. In addition to a balanced diet, a healthy amount of exercise is also important.

A hormonal imbalance can also be to blame for muscle problems, which is why pregnant women are often affected.

However, diseases that are associated with nerve damage or a thyroid malfunction can also be the cause of frequent muscle cramps. Non-athletes who often suffer from cramps should therefore clarify their symptoms with a doctor as a precaution.

Those who lose a lot of fluid tend to have calf cramps

However, people who do a lot of sport are more prone to muscle cramps because of the heavy exertion and dehydration.

It is therefore advisable, especially for people who perspire heavily, to improve the mineral balance, especially the magnesium content in the body, with dietary supplements.

At least as important, however, is compliance with the necessary rest periods for muscle regeneration.

What else helps against calf cramps

In a nutshell, you should pay attention to these four things in order not to be plagued by painful muscle cramps or other complaints.

Drink enough water. Eat rich in nutrients and minerals. Incorporate sufficient movement into everyday life. Before strenuous muscular exertion, warm up the muscles and allow time for regeneration afterwards.

Incidentally, there is only one thing that can help with an acute cramp: stretching. But this is usually done automatically.

Sources

Seimer, M – eatsmarter (2020): Frequent muscle cramps? This diet can help, accessed on September 9th, 2020: Schmitt, J. – gofeminin (2019): Foods containing magnesium: These are the top 10 against muscle cramps, accessed on September 9th, 2020: PraxisVITA (2020): 10 tasty magnesium foods, accessed on September 9th, 2020:

Kimberly Papenthin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

