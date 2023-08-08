California Public Health Authorities Issue Warning About Increase in Valley Fever Cases

WARNING: Increase in Valley Fever Cases in California Sparks Concern

California public health authorities have issued a warning about the rise in cases of valley fever throughout the state. Valley fever, also known as coccidioidomycosis or “cocci,” primarily affects the lungs and can present with prolonged respiratory symptoms including cough, fever, chest pain, and fatigue. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has reported an increase in cases of the disease.

Valley fever is contracted by inhaling a fungus found in dust in the outside air. The fungus can grow and spread in the air after heavy rains and prolonged periods of dusty, windy conditions. Research from the University of California at Berkeley and CDPH suggests that the fungus becomes less active during droughts, but reactivates when rains return, leading to increased infections.

Experts have warned that the recent strong storms during the winter could result in a surge of valley fever infections. It is important to note that the symptoms of valley fever can be confused with those of other illnesses, including COVID-19. Laboratory tests are necessary to determine if the symptoms are due to valley fever or another ailment. If respiratory symptoms persist for more than a week and a COVID-19 test comes back negative, officials recommend consulting with a doctor to consider the possibility of valley fever.

CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón highlighted that California’s dry conditions, combined with heavy winter rains, could lead to an increase in valley fever cases in the upcoming months. He emphasized the importance of seeking medical advice if experiencing a persistent cough and fatigue after being outdoors in dusty air.

Valley fever infections continue to be highest in the Central Valley and Central Coast regions of California, specifically in Kern, Kings, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Tulare, Madera, and Monterey counties. However, due to climate change, infections are increasing in other regions, especially in southern California and the northern San Joaquin Valley.

People who engage in outdoor activities involving close contact with dirt or dust are more susceptible to valley fever. Those at higher risk include adults aged 60 and older, pregnant women, diabetics, individuals with cancer, and those with weakened immune systems.

To minimize the risk of contracting valley fever, health authorities recommend staying indoors during windy and dusty conditions, moistening the soil before digging to prevent dust kick-up, and considering wearing properly fitted N95 masks when outdoors in dusty air.

In the United States, approximately 20,000 cases of valley fever are reported each year, with California and Arizona experiencing the highest infection rates, particularly during the summer and fall months.

As valley fever cases continue to rise, it is crucial to raise awareness about the disease and take necessary precautions to protect against it.

