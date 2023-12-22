California’s $150 Million Investment in Children’s Mental Health and Wellness Programs

“California Awards $150 Million in Grants to Support Children’s Mental Health”

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) has awarded $150 million in grants to 262 organizations to support the mental health and well-being of children, youth, and young adults as part of the Children’s Mental Health Master Plan.

In addition to the grants, the state has introduced the Certified Wellness Coach program and website to support overall physical, emotional, and mental well-being, as well as to create a more diverse behavioral health workforce to serve children and youth.

Governor Newsom stated, “As California children struggle with mental health issues, we are creating the support they need, in their schools and communities, to improve their health and well-being.”

The $150 million in grants will support critical behavioral health interventions and services, focusing on prevention, early intervention, and resilience, as well as recovery for children and youth. This includes $100 million for trauma-informed practices and programs, as well as $50 million for youth-driven programs in 30 California counties.

First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom emphasized the importance of investing in the behavioral health care workforce and innovative partnerships between government and community organizations, stating, “Through investments in the behavioral health care workforce and innovative partnerships between government and community organizations, we are building the support infrastructure necessary to reach California children and families where they are to ensure they have the services they need to not only survive but thrive.”

The new Certified Wellness Coach program will work in schools and with community organizations, supporting existing clinical staff and care teams to provide wellness promotion, education, support, and referral services to all California youth. The program will be developed in collaboration with state universities and community colleges and will be available to interested candidates without prior education or experience by fall 2024.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly commented, “The Certified Wellness Coach program is an integral component of our work to reimagine and build a stronger, more effective ecosystem of behavioral health services and supports for children and youth in California. This work has only been possible thanks to the collaboration of our many partners.”

The Wellness Coach certificate will initially be free when it launches in 2024, with annual scholarships available to assist with educational and related expenses. Additionally, employer support grants will be available to help organizations hire new Wellness Coaches. The overall goal of the grants and program is to reduce suicide and suicidal ideation, homelessness, unemployment, and school failure among California’s youth.

