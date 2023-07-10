Home » Call of Duty on Game Pass and cloud: Activision and Microsoft see “great economic benefits”
Health

Call of Duty on Game Pass and cloud: Activision and Microsoft see “great economic benefits”

by admin
Call of Duty on Game Pass and cloud: Activision and Microsoft see “great economic benefits”

Although CEO Bobby Kotick has clearly reported that he does not welcome the distribution system through Xbox Game Pass for his games, in a document sent to the court for the famous lawsuit with the FTC it seems that it is Activision and Microsoft see “big economic benefits” in placing games on Game Pass and cloudincluding Call of Duty.

The information emerges from one of the many documents that emerged following the start of the FTC process against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as reported by Derek Strickland of TweakTown. The document is widely censored, as often happens, but it appears decidedly interesting for the contents that emerge.

A change of course from Activision Blizzard on Game Pass and Cloud?

“Activision and Microsoft have identified great economic benefits from placing Activision content on Game Pass”, reads a visible part, while in the other it emerges that “Activision also recognizes significant benefits from placing its content on services cloud gaming”.

The statements are interesting because they seem to be in stark contrast to what was reported by CEO Bobby Kotick, who instead seemed very unwilling to introduce Activision games on these services. In general, Activision Blizzard is not exactly a company that tends to enthusiastically launch itself into subscription services, although it must be said that, for example, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold is also present in the PlayStation Plus games of July 2023 War.

As the journalist points out, the documents were collected and sent before the recent hearings that took place in the main part of the trial, so they may not correspond with the course of action chosen by the parties involved, but they are still original and interesting testimonies.

You may also like

Black fly: what to do after a bite?...

Exploring the Prohibited and Recommended Foods of Queen...

What signals does the body send, especially in...

Source codes? No Thanks – Digital Health

Wec Monza: victory for Toyota ahead of Ferrari....

When are nursing homes allowed to evict residents?...

Everything you need to know before buying an...

Multiple HIV Infections Linked to Vampire Facials at...

Fire at the home for spouses, phone calls...

Aspirin increases risk of anemia in the elderly

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy