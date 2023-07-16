Home » Call of Duty: The agreement between Microsoft and PlayStation will last 10 years, confirms Sony
Call of Duty: The agreement between Microsoft and PlayStation will last 10 years, confirms Sony

by admin
L’binding agreement signed between Microsoft and Sony to keep Call of Duty su PlayStation it will last 10 yearstherefore the games of the Activision Blizzard shooter series will arrive on PS4, PS5 and future consoles until at least 2033.

We are talking about the same duration of the contract that ensures the arrival of the next Call of Duty also on the Nintendo and Nvidia GeForce NOW consoles, as well as the one previously proposed to Sony itself, which however it had rejected as deemed inadequate.

The news came from a Twitter post by Axios journalist Stephen Totilio, who received confirmation on the duration of the deal directly from a PlayStation spokesperson.

Sony capitulates, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is imminent

The agreement was announced a few hours ago by Phil Spencer, the boss of the Xbox division, with a post on Twitter. Considering the strenuous opposition made by PlayStation to prevent the marriage between Activison Blizzard and Microsoft, it seems clear that by now forformalization of the acquisition it will be necessary to wait a few hours.

The deadline agreed by the two companies is that of 08:59 Italian time on Wednesday 19 July 2023therefore the announcement could arrive as early as tomorrow, or at the latest the day after tomorrow.

