The new work “The Callisto Protocol” developed by Striking Distance Studios, a game development studio founded by “Breaking Dimension” game producer Glen Schofield, released a new promotion on Gamescom today (24th). trailer.

This time, a new real machine screen has been released with the next-generation hardware. You can see Jacob, the protagonist played by the player, using a gravity gun to throw powerful monsters into the machine and smash them, as well as assassinating weaker monsters. There are also pictures of our bloody death.

Callisto Protocol is a story-driven third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future. Players play the protagonist Jacob. Li was tricked by fate and imprisoned in the Black Iron Prison, a prison with the highest security level on Callisto. But from the moment the prisoners turned into terrifyingly monstrous creatures, the entire prison fell into chaos.

To survive, Jacob must fight to keep himself safe and escape the Dark Iron Prison, all while uncovering the dark and terrifying secrets of Callisto.

Combining elements of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob needs to adjust his tactics to fight fast-moving creatures, while scavenging scraps for useful items to unlock new weapons, gear, and skills to avoid growing Terrifying threats and escape from this terrifying dead moon of Jupiter.

“Callisto Protocol” will be released on PS, XBOX, and PC on December 2. This work currently has a traditional Chinese official website, but according to the Steam page, it has not yet publicly supported traditional Chinese.