Calls for Recovery of Salaries and Trienniums in Extra Payments for Doctors and Health Professionals

Title: Study Center Demands Full Salary Recovery for Doctors and Health Professionals in Andalusia

The Study Center of the Andalusian Medical Union of Granada has called on the next government to prioritize the recovery of salaries and complete trienniums for doctors and other health professionals. In a document published by Vincent Matas, retired coordinator of the Study Center, the union emphasizes the need for the 23J elections to address the significant salary cuts faced by medical professionals.

According to the report, there have been notable cuts in base salaries and trienniums for professionals in the Spanish National Health System (SNS) during the summer. Matas reveals that this year, doctors and professionals in subgroup A1 experienced a 38.29 percent cut in the amount of their base salary for extras, earning only 795 euros in June and December. In comparison, subgroup A2 (Nursing) earned 812.45 euros, while group B earned 841.63 euros. These professionals also received a reduced three-year period bonus, with subgroup A1 receiving 30.61 euros (a 38.27 percent cut) and subgroup A2 receiving 29.28 euros (a 27.60 percent cut).

The report highlights the impact of these cuts on individual doctors, with those having ten triennia experiencing cuts of more than 683.11 euros in the June bonus alone. Additionally, over 16,700 euros have been cut from extras since 2010. Despite minor increases in base salaries since then, doctors still only receive 791.52 euros more per year compared to pre-cut levels in 2010 (17,049.72 euros in 2023 versus 16,258.20 euros in 2010).

The Study Center reviewed the past 14 years and found a pattern of discrimination and insults towards medical professionals. Cuts to extra payments began in 2011 and were followed by further cuts and freezes to salaries. Even with modest increases in recent years, the extras have continued to be significantly reduced, with doctors and professionals from group A1 still facing a 38.29 percent cut in base salaries and trienniums.

The union calls for the government to fulfill its obligations outlined in the Framework Statute of statutory personnel, urging the next administration to prioritize salary and triennium recovery for all categories in the 2024 budget. The Study Center emphasizes the importance of fair compensation for the dedication and invaluable contributions of doctors and health professionals to the healthcare system.

Please note that while the information in this article may include statements and data from health institutions or professionals, it has been edited and prepared by journalists. Readers are encouraged to consult with a health professional for any specific health-related inquiries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

