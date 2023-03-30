Calluses occur more frequently on the heels and balls of the feet and are an aesthetic problem

Many people perceive calloused skin on the heels and balls of their feet as an aesthetic problem that they – thanks to the cosmetics industry – can remedy with numerous products. Callus socks are currently experiencing a particular hype.

In principle, callus socks are nothing more than foot masks that you can buy in pairs. They contain an emulsion designed to nourish your feet while moisturizing them. Depending on the manufacturer, different ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter or urea are used, which penetrate the skin and soften it. This process may even allow your feet to be “peeled” by removing the old calluses. This is mainly related to the number of calloused areas, how much skin is shed. Sense and purpose of Callus Socks is that your feet are nice and smooth and supple again after the treatment. Before the first application, however, there are a few things to consider.

How to use callus socks correctly



Clean your feet thoroughly before you start the treatment – preferably with soap and water. A long footbath would also work, of course. Pull the Callus Socks If you would like to increase the effect of the emulsion with heat, you can put ordinary socks over the foot masks. Since the Foot masks After the exposure time, wash your feet with water and then dry them well. Depending on the product, the “peeling effect” only becomes apparent after a few hours or days.

Important NOTE: Even if the application is very simple, it also harbors risks – triggered by allergic reactions. To find out whether your skin is hypersensitive to the ingredients, you should spread the emulsion of the callus socks with a finger on a small area of ​​your skin and leave it on for ten minutes. If you do not show any reaction, you can start treatment.

Brand comparison: What do callus socks contain?



1. SUMMER FOOT Premium Fußmaske

These callus socks from Summer Foot should not only be able to remove calluses, but also cracks, calluses and cracked skin. According to the manufacturer, the foot masks have been dermatologically tested and contain valuable ingredients such as urea and cucumber extract. After use, your feet should remain smooth and supple for two to three months.

There are also special Premium Foot masks for men.

2. Scholl EXPERTCARE Intensively nourishing foot mask

According to the company Scholl These callus socks also contain valuable ingredients (such as macadamia oil, urea, shea butter and panthenol), which are distributed evenly over the foot via the fleece on the inside of the mask and are supposed to be quickly absorbed into the skin – without being greasy. According to the instructions on the packaging, the socks must be allowed to act for 20 minutes.

3. Plantifique natural gel anti callus socks

Also Plantific advertises with dermatologically tested callus socks. According to the manufacturer, the ingredients (castor oil, aloe vera and peach stone) are based on a unique French formula: they are said to be able to remove dry skin and repair cracked heels. And that after an exposure time of 60 to 90 minutes.

4. MayBeau Lavender Foot Mask

In this product by Aliver contains callus socks with lavender for dry, coarse, calloused (non-sensitive) feet: According to the manufacturer, they must be worn for around 20 to 30 minutes so that the ingredients can fully penetrate your skin. After five to seven days, the dead skin cells should then come off.

5. Korean Cosmetics Fußpeeling mask

Korean Cosmetics even goes a step further and advertises that its foot peeling masks consist only of cruelty-free ingredients. However, the manufacturer does not reveal exactly what the emulsion of the callus socks is made of – according to their own statements, it is probably about nurturing extracts that are supposed to ensure beautiful and callus-free feet.

