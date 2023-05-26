Calming without prescription in Bergamo. «Strip the news» in the pharmacy, now the inspection of the Nas

Bus station, a Tavor tablet for 1 euro «at 12, the last shelter». Outside the Serd, the bottle of methadone is worth “50 euros”. With two episodes of Striscia la Notizia, Max Laudadio descends on Bergamo, after Turin and Brescia (where a girl came out of a pharmacy with a bag of medicines), for his report on drug dealing for highs. In the second episode, the program enter the pharmacy in via Majin the city, with hidden cameras and a «hook».

The man, filmed from behind, buys a bottle of Delorazepam in drops for 8.50 euros. He asks if he can come back once a week, whoever is behind the counter and the plexiglass replies that «no, once a week you can’t, every 15 days». The service comments with “the simplicity of having psychiatric drugs without a prescription”. The buyer comes out and drinks from the flask. Yesterday the Nas, the anti-adulteration and health units of the carabinieri arrived at the pharmacy for an inspection. In the late afternoon there is a coming and going of customers. There’s not much desire to talk about the blitz of Striscia, but in the end the owner Paolo Mariani explains, at least something. «Here the context is particular and not simple, it happens that disadvantaged people come to ask for medicines without a prescription but we reject them. Don’t pass up the idea that a pharmacy near the station equals drugs sold on an irregular basis”. When Delorazepam was sold it was not present: «It is a product in drops with the effect of a common sedative. We’re looking into how it went. However, if there has been a mistake it is not our habit.’ As for the Nas checks, he is keen to say that “they did not reveal anything criminal”. With the carabinieri and Ats, he points out, «We make ourselves available, as far as we can, to collaborate in the event that phenomena emerge that need to be kept under control”. See also Liguria: the return of the flu, schools cut down. The councilor for health: "The mix with Covid is lethal: get vaccinated"

On the episode of Striscia, the Order of pharmacists moved asking for the film, and on the sale of psychotropic drugs it had already raised its antennae. Through its president Ernesto De Amici, the position of the Council is clear: “We have suffered for three years (Covid ed) and we do not want to ruin our reputation with those who, at best, have not been strict on the rules”. Speaking of rules, probably today the pharmacists of Bergamo and its province will receive a letter that De Amici defines as “severe”. And maybe it won’t end here: «Only when we have official communications and the minutes will we be able to move, possibly with disciplinary measures. The Order has every interest that the rules are respected, it is right that the investigations are carried out, then everyone will do their part. We do not sell cans but poison, we must be more responsible every day than we were the day before. Regardless of Striscia, an alert had already gone out among pharmacists. “From our observatory – again De Amici – we have noticed, for example, a request for a greater number of boxes of certain drugs by the elderly”. Stocks, relatives or something else? «The recipe is valid for 30 days for three boxes, if we are asked we have to give them». This worries the president, alarmed by the possibility that “small groups of young people use spirits together with this type of medicine”.

