CalmNight Melatonin Spray and the new Vitamin B12 Hevert Direct Spray

People who have problems falling asleep or sleeping through the night can use the CalmNight Melatonin Spray to regulate their disturbed sleep-wake cycle and thus experience restful nights again. Anyone who is constantly tired and exhausted despite getting enough sleep should have their vitamin B12 status checked. Because the important B vitamin contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism. Hevert-Arzneimittel is now offering the brand new Vitamin B12 Hevert Direct Spray. Both sprays are absorbed directly through the oral mucosa and can easily be taken without water.

There are people who are very reluctant to take pills or who cannot or are not allowed to take them for health reasons. It is of great advantage for this group if certain preparations are also offered in other dosage forms, for example as a spray.

Two years ago, for example, Hevert-Arzneimittel successfully launched melatonin as a spray. Melatonin is a neurohormone whose most important task is to regulate the circadian rhythm, i.e. the ability of an organism to synchronize all physiological processes within a period of 24 hours. Its most important role within this control is to support the sleep-wake cycle. The following applies here: the higher the melatonin concentration in the blood, the stronger the “rest” signal to the body. Energy consumption is reduced, the immune system is activated and blood pressure and body temperature are reduced. Above all, people who work shifts or travel within different time zones and who struggle with jet lag benefit from the support of the “sleep hormone”. As do older people, whose melatonin production gradually decreases. The dosage form as a spray is particularly suitable for people who suffer from swallowing difficulties or malabsorption. Absorption takes place directly through the oral mucosa. The nice thing: after taking it, there is no hangover or daytime tiredness the following day. In addition, the spray is well tolerated and sleep architecture is not affected.

Sustainable and with an improved taste: CalmNight Melatonin Spray

Hevert-Arzneimittel has now – brand new – revised its melatonin spray in some points: the taste and the recipe have been optimized. The spray is still vegan, sugar, lactose and gluten-free. It is also now available in a sustainable glass bottle. Two sprays correspond to 1 mg of melatonin.

Daytime exhaustion can mean vitamin B12 deficiency

Anyone who is often listless and exhausted should check their vitamin B12 level. This is especially true for seniors, vegans and vegetarians, and people who take certain medications such as antacids, the diabetic metformin, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), or oral contraceptives. Stress and permanent (physical) strain as well as chronic inflammatory bowel diseases can also promote a vitamin B12 deficiency. Also people who are after infectious diseases, e.g. B. COVID-19, feel exhausted, can benefit from vitamin B12. Another problem affects older people in particular. In order to absorb the B vitamin, the body needs a specific protein, the intrinsic factor (IF), which is no longer sufficiently formed, especially in the elderly. A limited availability of the IF also means a limited intake of vitamin B12. The body cannot produce the vitamin itself, it must be ingested through food. Good B12 suppliers are e.g. B. animal products.

Neu: Vitamin B12 Hevert Direkt-Spray

Hevert Arzneimittel is now offering the important B vitamin as a spray: Vitamin B12 Hevert Direct Spray. The practical dosage form is particularly suitable for those who cannot or do not want to take pills. The highly dosed vitamin B12 – one spray corresponds to 450 µg of vitamin B12 – is absorbed directly through the oral mucosa. and can be conveniently administered anytime, anywhere without water. Vitamin B12 Hevert Direct Spray is vegan, free of sugar, lactose and gluten and is available in a practical and sustainable glass bottle.

Better sleep and more energy thanks to new sprays

The two sprays CalmNight Melatonin Spray and Vitamin B12 Hevert Direct Spray are an excellent addition to the Hevert range. While the melatonin spray ensures restful nights, the daily spray of energy is guaranteed with the help of the vitamin B12 spray. Both dietary supplements are only available in pharmacies.

More information about the preparations and the sustainable family business Hevert can be found on the drug manufacturer’s website at www.hevert.de.

