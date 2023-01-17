Rita Cinardi

Boom of children hospitalized for bronchiolitis also in the Pediatrics department of the Sant’Elia hospital in Caltanissetta. In the capital, as well as in other parts of the region, there has been an increase in the number of children affected by respiratory syncytial virus who need hospital treatment. About thirty since the beginning of November those hospitalized when in past years, and before the covid, 15 or 20 were hospitalized throughout the winter period. Currently, out of 12 children hospitalized at Sant’Elia, 9 of them have bronchiolitis or acute respiratory failure as a complication of other viruses. Yesterday a few days old baby with severe respiratory failure was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Agrigento.

“This year – he explains Giovanni Chiara, head of the Pediatrics department – the cases of bronchiolitis arrived well in advance, already in November, when instead in the pre-covid era we began to see them in January or February. During the lockdown these cases had almost disappeared due to the distancing measures and the use of masks which generated a low circulation of the virus. Now, however, we are starting to see many cases. Bronchiolitis can be caused by various types of viruses, the main culprit usually being the respiratory syncytial virus. Even flu viruses or covid can cause respiratory failure similar to bronchiolitis “.

But what are the symptoms to watch out for? “Dyspnea, labored or noisy breathing, considerable secretion of mucus, cough. Usually – explains the chief physician – there is no fever or if there is salt of some line. The difficulty in breathing also makes it difficult to take food or drink liquids therefore children can go towards dehydration or malnutrition. You have to go to the hospital if you see that the child is struggling to breathe, is in pain, may be unresponsive or have a particularly pale complexion”. Children are affected by bronchiolitis. “By definition – continues the doctor – bronchiolitis affects children under one year of age. We have had a few cases under the age of one month, like yesterday when we transferred a child to the Utin in Agrigento”.

“Prevention – explains Giovanni Chiara – it is difficult as for all infections that are transmitted by air. Crowded indoor places or contact with people with colds should be avoided. Often to be affected are children with brothers and sisters who already go to kindergarten. Regarding the therapy the mild forms can be treated at home by relying on the pediatrician. The use of antibiotics is not usually necessary, as is the case with viral forms. The doctor will then judge whether there is a risk of a bacterial complication and therefore whether or not to administer the antibiotic. Children who are hospitalized, on the other hand, are subjected to supportive therapy, as there are no specific drugs: hydration, if they need a drip, supplemental oxygen if they have respiratory insufficiency. Recovery is long both for children who are treated at home and for small patients who are treated in hospital who can sometimes stay up to 10 days”.

But the increase in cases is not just about bronchiolitis. “This year – explains the head physician – we also have many cases of children hospitalized due to the Australian flu. Fever that lasts for several days often worries parents. Influenza in children can lead to complications with bacterial infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract, and we have also seen some pneumonia. Sometimes it is the pediatrician himself who refers parents to the hospital when he realizes that the symptoms cannot be treated at home. Many children have high fever, even up to 40 and long lasting and sometimes the tachypirina cannot keep it low. However, this is not always a bad thing because a fever is a tool that the body uses to keep the infection at bay. Other symptoms are cough, breathing or feeding difficulties and the risk of dehydration. Again we use supportive therapy except for those cases that require antibiotics. I must say – adds the doctor – that the Australian flu has very demanding symptoms. With the lockdown and the use of masks, the population has not been immunized and therefore adults and children are more vulnerable. It can be prevented with the flu vaccine which is indicated for both pregnant mothers and children from 2 years of age, especially for the most fragile ones. Also for the syncytial virus there is a possibility of prevention which is the administration of a monoclonal antibody, to be administered once a month, but only for premature infants who will undergo therapy in hospital”.

