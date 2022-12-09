Editorial board

The Strategic Management of the ASP of Caltanissetta, farsighted with respect to the importance of the models of integration of the services pertaining to the Area of ​​Fragility, including Autism and Alzheimer’s, strongly wanted the restructuring of the premises located in Via Chiarandàin order to integrate, within the same building, two adjacent services: a “Center for the Diagnosis and Early Intensive Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders”which welcomes children aged 0 to 6, and a “Day Center for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia”. Both Services belong to the Department of Primary Care and Social-Health Integration, coordinated by the Director Gabriele Roccia.

In fact, sharing the same physical space for carrying out existing activities assumes a strategic aspect for the Company in the perspective of launching integrated therapeutic pathways, with a high impact in terms of efficacy and clinical outcomes. A pilot project, entitled “Christmas together under the tree”, was launched on 30 November, and constitutes the first step of a project line that the ASP of Caltanissetta intends to implement with greater continuity and structuring. As in Autism Spectrum Disorder, also in Alzheimer’s Dementia there are problematic behavioral manifestations that significantly limit the well-being of the person and the caregiver.

The proposed Project (supervised by the Heads of the two Autism and Alzheimer Centers, Dr.ssa D. Fasciana and Dr. S. Torregrossa and coordinated by the Occupational Therapist, Dr. Sebastiano Scollo) involves the operators of both Services, in order to share , between the two realities, a common therapeutic path that enhances aspects such as integration and innovation, without neglecting the effectiveness of the intervention itself with respect to the proposed outcomes. The results, according to the research-action method, will be the object of reflection and study to promote the definition of a stable and replicable model.

The users, divided into pairs (Adult-Child), guided by the Occupational Therapist, are involved in manual and manipulative activities aimed at making some Christmas decorations to be placed in both Services. From the analysis of the scientific literature, positive effects are expected on aspects such as: the increase and maintenance of personal autonomy; reducing the frequency, intensity and duration of problem behaviors; the acquisition and generalization of communication and social skills; the experimentation of a positive and satisfying sensory emotional dimension. At the moment, the initiative ranks among the very first Italian experiences but it is hoped that it will become fertile ground for subsequent comparisons and research hypotheses.

