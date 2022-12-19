A consequence of the World Cup in Qatar could be the spread of a swimming virus due to travelers returning from the country where the sporting event took place

During the World Cup in Qatar news has spread of a possible flu epidemic among players in France. Nicknamed “camel flu”the middle east respiratory syndrome it is a disease caused by a coronavirus (Mers-CoV) already known to the health authorities. Discovered and isolated in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, it is a virus that can infect humans, bats and camels (hence the name) and identified by WHO as one of the possible viruses causing a future pandemic. Why do you worry so much? According to the latest report from the World Health Organization “it continues to pose a significant threat to public health, health security and the economy for the global community. To date, more than 2500 cases of human infection have been reported to the World Health Organization and cases have been exported to all regions of the world. MERS-CoV is one of three high impact zoonotic coronaviruses that have emerged in recent years”.

The reason why Mers-CoV is being talked about again these days is the World Cup in Qatar: whereas the area is endemic for this type of coronavirus and given the huge flow of travellers linked to the sporting event, the surveillance threshold remains high, but to date there is no alert. What you can do, if you return from the UAE, is to pay attention to any symptoms.

Camel flu, how the infection occurs — The contagion of Mers-CoV occurs mainly through the direct or indirect contact with camels and dromedaries: at risk are the consumption of undercooked meat or unpasteurized raw milk. The contagion from person to person it is possible, especially in healthcare or domestic settings.

Symptoms of CAMEL FLU — The Mers-CoV if it manifests with symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 and seasonal flu: fever, cough, headache, body aches, chills and general malaise. If symptoms worsen, breathing difficulties may also develop, progressing to pneumonia. Since the symptomatology is very similar to that of other viruses, the only way to make sure that it is Mers-CoV is to carry out a nasopharyngeal swab or a serological test. According to the WHO “infection prevention and control measures are essential to prevent the possible spread of MERS-CoV in healthcare settings. It is not always possible to identify patients infected with MERS-CoV early because, like other respiratory infections, Early symptoms of MERS-CoV infection are nonspecific.” MERS causes more serious illness in people with chronic medical conditions underlying diseases such as diabetes mellitus, renal insufficiency, chronic lung disease and impaired immune system. Above all, these subjects must be careful: it is therefore better to avoid unprotected close contact with animals, especially dromedaries, and be careful when visiting farms, markets or areas used as stables.

How to prevent camel flu — The advice to prevent possible infections is to respect the general hygiene rules:

wash your hands carefully and frequently or sanitize them in the absence of soap and water

avoid direct contact with animals

avoid undercooked meat and unpasteurized milk

wear the mask in very crowded closed places

