Camila Giorgi did it: the Italian defeated the Swede Rebecca Peterson (#140 in the the blue from today will be n.46 of the ranking. Mission accomplished.: the Italian defeated the Swede Rebecca Peterson (#140 in the world ) in the WTA250 Final in Merida, Mexico, with a score of 7-6 (3) 1-6 6-2. A far from simple match for Camila who, after losing badly in the second half, found herself down by a break in the third set. An important victory for the Marches, returning from a complicated period in which there was more talk of aspects off the field than tennis. Giorgi therefore wins the fourth career title on the major circuit, updating a statistic that remained unchanged from her triumph in the Montreal 1000 tournament in August 2021. With this result,

In the first set we start immediately strong: Camila tries to impose her game, with accelerations, but the Swede holds on well and often forces her into shots that are not easy to execute. Giorgi is forced to save two break points in the third game, while in the sixth she has her chance, but Peterson keeps great lucidity in canceling the opportunity. In the next game it is the Scandinavian who creates the break, but the tennis player from the Bel Paese is saved in the tenth, snatching the serve from the Swedish with some shots from her repertoire. Camila isn’t as bright as seen in this tournament, but she’s mentally well present. In the twelfth game the blue does not take advantage of a set ball on her opponent’s serve, but at the tie-break she is very convincing and, with some rare powerful winners, closes the practice at 7-3.

In the second set Giorgi “takes a breather” and Peterson takes command of operations. A few mistakes too many for the Italian and the Swede escapes with two breaks in the fourth and sixth game. At 6-1 the 27-year-old native of Stockholm brings the curtain down on the fraction.

In the third set the start is not the best for Camila: break in the opening and down 0-2. It is from the third game that the inertia of the match changes because Giorgi finds new energy within himself, making the difference in the exchange from the back. The counter-break of the fourth game is the logical consequence and having saved two balls from the new break in the following one gives her further confidence. The Marches is a river in flood, breaking her opponent’s service in two other circumstances and triumphing over 6-2. Reading the statistics, the Italian made 6 aces and collected 67% of the points with her first serve and 63% in response to Peterson’s second. This latter figure is as discriminating as 67% of break points saved.

The most beautiful shot of the match was signed by Giorgi: straight on the run

