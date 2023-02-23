King Charles has shown himself again in public without Camilla. In fact, the queen consort withdrew from yet another appointment while she continues her healing process from the Covid-19 infection. In fact, on the morning of 22 February, the Sovereign renounced her commitment to the food distribution organization The Felix Project. The husband carried out the visit alone as concerns arose for the queen consort’s health.

Il Palazzo announced approx ten days ago, on February 13, that Camilla had tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. Initially the wife of King Charles had canceled his commitments declared to have i typical flu symptoms. A few hours later, however, an official press release from Buckingham Palace clarified the state of health of the queen.

According to official news Camilla would not present any worrying symptoms and would be healing. King Charles, on the other hand, is doing well and at the moment continues to carry out the appointments contained in the rich agenda. The Sovereign did not comment on the health conditions of his wife, who after aabsence so much long they had begun to arouse concerns.

Il Palazzo reassures about Camilla’s health conditions

To allay fears, though, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace he has declared: “Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness. However, to allow for further preparation in view of Thursday’s rescheduled letter reception and other engagements, Her Majesty will not attend the engagement of the Project Felix of today. Her Majesty’s diary remains unaltered ”. The official press release, therefore, makes it clear that Camilla would be totally healed, but who is preferring a repressa is looking for. On the other hand, the queen consort, who contracted the virus last year, later claimed to have suffered from Long Covid. The queen consort she last appeared at an official engagement on Thursday 9 February, when she visited the Storm Family Centre, a charity supporting survivors of domestic abuse in South London. Later he had to give up many activities included in his schedule.

He missed visits to Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Telford last week. Camilla also postponed a literary reception to Clarence House to celebrate the second anniversary of her book club Reading Roomwhich should take place tomorrow. At the moment his commitments are postponed to a later date. Unlike what happened last year, when she fell ill with Covid-19 for the first time, the queen consort did not delegate her commitments to others. In 2022, in fact, the princess anna had taken the field to replace her at Cheltenham Festival and at a Commonwealth event. As King Charles visited the felix project alone, taking a close look at the warehouse and kitchens where the volunteers were preparing and packing meals. The organization, which distributes food surpluses from supermarkets, is London’s largest food redistribution charity. Located in the east of the capital, works for face be it waste that the food poverty preparing 3,500 to 5,000 meals a day.