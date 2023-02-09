Hundreds of kilometers to travel between hills, towns, cities and the ocean with a backpack on your shoulder: it’s the Santiago’s walkil spiritual pilgrimage of medieval origin most famous in the world. A unique “journey”, not only for religious, but also for those who are looking for a profound and, why not, even a transcendental experience. Some leave to experience an adventure, others to find themselves, overcome pain or even out of faith, but regardless of the reason that drives them to choose this path, what unites pilgrims is the ultimate feeling of happiness. That’s why you should get on the road at least once in your life.

The origins of the name

Legend has it that thePelayo hermitage one evening he was resting on the highest point of a hill called Liberdòn, when he saw a stella who showed him the place where the relics of St. James the Greater, one of the apostles of Jesus, lay, namely the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. So the hermit got up, walked the journey indicated by the star and, after a long pilgrimage, he arrived at his destination. Hence the name: Santiago (Iberian contracture of St. James) de Compostela (star fieldwhich in Latin means starry sky).

The itinerary

The Camino de Santiago itinerary has several routes throughout Europe, but the best known has such as starting point Saint Jean Pied de Portin France, and how final stop the Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, in the Galicia region, considered the third most important pilgrimage destination after Jerusalem and Rome. Precisely for this reason it has become over the centuries a point of reference and place of worship for all of Christianity, as well as one of the most popular pilgrimages.

The path is long about 800 kilometers and lasts an average of one month. According to estimates, every year is crossed both on foot and by bicycle, alone or in company, from over 200 thousand people of all nationalitiesfar beyond the European ones.

The benefits on the mind

It is now known that a walk, even more so if immersed in nature, brings benefits to the body and mind. But the Camino de Santiago, in particular, seems to make one happier. A search from the name highlights it Ultreya Projectpromoted by the University of Zaragoza with the support of the Association of Friends of the Northern Way to Santiago, conducted with the aim of evaluating psychological, social and spiritual effects which arise from the fatigue and pain of the pilgrimage (mood, life satisfaction, ability to live in the present), as well as some personal aspects.

In detail, the results of the survey show that there are no great differences whether you walk it alone or in company, as well as whether you walk it because you are religious or not. The path stimulates meditation e produce positive therapeutic effects in equal measure. As the researcher states Javier Garcia Campayo of the University of Zaragoza, «the path is characterized by three factors: the loneliness (even if you are in company you find yourself alone with yourself), the solidarity and the physical pain: three essential components that lead to immense happiness once the finish line is reached”. Therefore, the “why” you feel happiness at the end of the journey comes from the awareness of having managed to reach such a great goal.

Commenting on the results, however, the research team points out that the benefits of the Way could be induced more generally by simply being on holiday or by being in contact with nature. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that the Camino de Santiago is intended as a experiential and cultural journey between scenic beauty, new acquaintances and opportunities for conviviality.

Some travel advice

Being a long itinerary, the Camino de Santiago requires preparation and organization. To avoid being unprepared during the trip it is important first of all to get the kit is necessary: one Backpack roomy and comfortable, good quality Scarpe da trekking in goretex e un sleeping bag, while for clothing, the general advice is to choose waterproof clothes.

Once on the road, then, it is important to remember to follow your own pace (biological and spiritual, for those who believe in it) and let yourself be guided exclusively by that.

Read also…