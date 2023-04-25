Campaign #DeutschlandErkenntSepsis – Training videos for caregiving relatives on the timely detection of sepsis presented

Berlin – 25.04.2023 Joint press release by vdek, APS, Sepsis Foundation, SepsisDialog of the University Medicine Greifswald and German Sepsis Aid

With eight videos to educate caregiving relatives about the life-threatening disease sepsis, the Verband derersatzkassen e. V. (vdek), the action alliance patient safety e. V. (APS), the Sepsis Foundation, the SepsisDialog of the University Medicine Greifswald and the Deutsche Sepsis-Hilfe eV are continuing their campaign #DeutschlandErkenntSepsis. The films presented today in Berlin are intended to help raise awareness of the disease and provide relatives who care for them with recommendations for action in an emergency. Because those in need of care are particularly at risk of contracting sepsis, and the earlier this is detected, the higher the chances of survival. The short videos are structured thematically and explain in a realistic manner what the signs of sepsis are and what can be done to prevent, treat and recover from it.

Medical information important for family caregivers

“Caregiving relatives are particularly dependent on access to easily understandable medical information tailored to them. We know that they face many challenges and problems every day and are often on their own in difficult situations. With our training videos, we want to support the work of the caring relatives,” says Dr. Ruth Hecker, APS Chair.

strengthen health literacy

“Of the approximately five million people in need of care in Germany, more than four million are cared for at home by people close to them, mostly by family members. They are a great pillar of society and deserve our thanks and support. With the videos, we want to further strengthen their health literacy and raise awareness of the underestimated danger of sepsis,” says Ulrike Elsner, vdek CEO.

Relatives particularly suitable for diagnosing sepsis

“An early sign of sepsis that gets far too little attention is new confusion. For outsiders, for example the rescue service, it is hardly possible to correctly assess this sign. Here the relatives are the diagnosticians because they know the patient very well. That’s why it’s so important that many people know the signs of sepsis,” explains PD Dr. Matthias Gründling, Head of SepsisDialog at the University Medicine Greifswald.

Demand for a special budget from the Bundestag to educate about sepsis

“In view of the immense number of preventable deaths caused by sepsis, it is essential to finance an information campaign for the prevention and early detection of sepsis through a special budget from the Bundestag, analogous to sexually transmitted diseases,” demands Prof. Dr. Konrad Reinhart, CEO of the Sepsis Foundation.

Background:

More than 85,000 people die of sepsis in Germany every year, and the majority of deaths are considered avoidable. For this reason, the 2021 campaign partners launched #DeutschlandErkenntSepsis. In addition to educating the general public, the campaign is targeting specific audiences such as medical staff and now family caregivers.

The videos of the training series are available on the YouTube Channel there Campaign as well as in vdek care guides.