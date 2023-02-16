news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 15 – “During yesterday’s inauguration of the Pineta Grande Hospital in Castel Volturno, Governor De Luca boasted that the Campania region has become attractive for healthcare investments and not only by private individuals, perhaps precisely because he literally exterminated the public to advance the private”. Thus the regional councilor Maria Muscarà.



“The facilities accredited with the regional health service – he explains – are not public but private which are supported with public money, a double defeat for the state and we continue towards an Americanization of our region, it is no coincidence that we use the name “Hospital”. despite being in Italy. Meanwhile, at the Caserta hospital they don’t even have a Pet, an exam that is used for the diagnosis of cancer. It would be useful to hear from the Health Commission – concludes Muscarà – those patients who are forced to go out of the province, while the doctors who have been silenced for some time and must make a written request to be able to speak publicly even in the commission; practically they cannot speak if De Luca does not allow them to do so”. (HANDLE).

