Can a vegan diet raise blood sugar and triglycerides? – breaking latest news

I’ve been following a vegan diet for a while and I’m convinced that I do it out of respect for animals and the environment, however, surprisingly, doing blood tests I found several “off” values, including blood sugar and triglycerides: how is it possible ?

He answers Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert on eating disorders

A scientific work published in the prestigious magazine The Lancet highlighted that the transition to a more plant-based diet is not only recommended but even mandatory if we want to save mankind on the planet. The indications of Walter Willett, the lead author of the study, are precise: «The amount of fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes consumed globally will have to double, while that of foods such as red meat and sugar will have to be reduced by more than 50 percent.” The problem, however, is what we mean by plant-based nutrition: can the lifestyle of those who claim to be vegan and healthy and who mainly eat chips, sugary drinks, white sandwich bread and industrially produced vegetable burgers be defined as a healthy lifestyle? The answer is “certainly not”.

A recent scientific study, published in the journal Nutrients, highlighted the profound differences between two categories of people who choose a vegan diet. 1) The «comfortable» vegan choice (convenience vegan) favors the consumption of refined cereals based on white flour and ultra-processed foods of industrial production (for example ready-to-eat foods) and is certainly related to a worse state of health, even worse than people who follow an omnivorous diet. An increase in blood sugar and triglycerides, as in your case, could be related to a diet too rich in sugar and refined grains.