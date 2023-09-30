Can artificial intelligence predict who will win the Nobel Prize?

Listen to the audio version of the article

Generative AI is not a crystal ball. A few days before the Nobel Prizes were announced (October 2), Santo Fortunato, a network scientist at Indiana University in Bloomington, asked the free version of ChatGpt if it could predict this year’s winners. But the chatbot’s response was clear: “I cannot predict the future, including the Nobel Prize winners for 2023 or any other year,” reports Nature

Claude, the Google chatbot, did no better than his competitor when Santo Fortunato and his students tried to ask to identify, in the Nobel scientific categories (chemistry, physics and physiology or medicine), the three great discoveries made by living scientists who have not yet received a Nobel Prize.

Both chatbots were able to spot important breakthroughs, from the development of the genome-editing tool Crispr to the discovery of the 2D graphene material, but in most cases they chose researchers who have already received a Nobel or are already deceased, thus ignoring the instructions.

And in the future? The potential to become powerful prediction tools is there, but they should be modified and trained on appropriate data, otherwise they could perpetuate the prejudices that have surrounded the Nobel over time: since the prizes were introduced, more than a century ago , only 60 women have won. As a result, if chatbots are trained on data about past winners, they may be more likely to choose men rather than women as potential winners in the future.

Analytics firm Clarivate – which last week released its annual list of “citation winners” and has already successfully predicted more than 70 future Nobel Prize winners over the past two decades – has also already begun exploring how the Generative artificial intelligence could help predict future winners of the prestigious prize.