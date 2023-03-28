Many people like to use the space below the sink as storage space. However, not everything should be stored there. We reveal which four things don’t belong there.

In many households, the space below the bathroom and kitchen sink is often used as a common storage area. However, some things shouldn’t be stored there – and might even pose a health risk if they did. We’ll explain why you shouldn’t keep your perfume in the bathroom either here .

medication

Medicines should not be stored under the sink. Because this area is often prone to moisture. In the bathroom and kitchen, for example, the air temperature heats up particularly when showering or cooking.

Because some medications can lose their effectiveness when exposed to moisture and heat, they should always be stored in a cool, dry place. Find out which room is suitable for this here . In addition, the storage space below the sink is often unsecured and easily accessible for children.

cleaning supplies

Even if it makes sense: cleaning supplies should not be stored under the sink. However, this applies primarily to families with small children and pets. Because a large part of the usual cleaning agents contain chemicals that can cause poisoning and chemical burns.

Since the area under the sink is often unsecured and therefore easily accessible for children, you should not store cleaning supplies there. If you want to do without chemical cleaning substances, you can simply use natural and cheap ones instead use home remedies.

Electronical devices

Whether hair dryer or sandwich maker: Even if the storage space under the sink is ideal for storing electronic devices that are not used frequently, the moisture there can damage the devices in the long term.

However, this does not only apply to storage, but also to connected electronic devices. Because water and moisture not only cause damage, but can even pose a fire hazard. Instead, you should put them in a dry and well-ventilated place.

Groceries

Especially in the kitchen many like to store groceries under the sink. Due to the proximity to the drain, however, there is particularly high humidity here, which means that food – such as potatoes – could mold and spoil faster. Instead, you should keep them in a cool and dry place.