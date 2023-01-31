Broccoli is one of the most widespread varieties of vegetable products, especially in Western countries but not only, even if the most common shape is the “bunch” shape which is part of the cultivar notice how Italics as typical of the area of ​​our peninsula. Including broccoli in your diet seems mostly a wise choice by virtue of a widespread predisposition of these vegetables to be associated with a healthy diet. But can broccoli be eaten raw?

Can broccoli be eaten raw? The answer will surprise you

The answer is yes, indeed it is often the best solution as cooking tends to reduce or eliminate the large quantity of nutritional properties of broccoli which are actually many. It is a vegetable known since ancient times for its numerous positive characteristics, being a source of antioxidants, which protect eyes and bones, as well as vitamins, in particular those of group A, C, E and those of group B, such as the precious folic acid (B9) important for the nervous system and brain.

Consumed raw, the vitamin C content is preserved in a particular way, the easiest to “disperse” by cooking, vitamin C which is known to also be present in citrus fruits and which has a function of “protection” of the immune system of a certain relevance but it is also necessary to regulate and improve the absorption of iron from meat and legumes.

Having to choose a less “intrusive” cooking method, it is possible to adopt steam cooking which allows you to continue to take advantage of the important supply of fibers (useful for regulating the digestive phase) and helps protect the heart and removes the risk of cardiovascular diseases .

The “strength” of broccoli is precisely in the acclaimed ductility that makes this vegetable one of the most appreciated in the kitchen, especially that of Italian origin which often makes use of it.