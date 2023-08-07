Can cancer be recognized by smell? And does the sense of smell of patients change? – breaking latest news

by Vera Martinella

Several studies have highlighted the ability of dogs to detect certain types of tumors by smelling them and many patients notice changes in the fragrance they give off. Here are the explanations of science

Well yes, cancer has its own aroma. Cancer cells can actually cause body odors, which are unrecognizable by most people. On the one hand, various scientific researches have already highlighted the ability of some dog breeds (above all Labradors, Newfoundlands, Dalmatians and Saint Bernards) to sniff out breast, prostate or lung tumors in particular before they give rise to symptoms. On the other hand, researchers are exploring the possibility of using smell as another way to arrive at an early diagnosis. While waiting for science to develop effective tools, there is one certainty: it often happens that cancer patients notice changes in their body odors during therapies.

But what exactly causes the smell of cancer? Science is still refining the correct answer – replies Antonio Russo, full professor of Medical Oncology at the DICHIROS Department of the University of Palermo -. Cancer is essentially a process in which cancer cells multiply too rapidly, leading to the death of healthy cells and changes in the body that can produce volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Some biological processes such as infections, inflammations and even cancers appear capable of producing by-products such as VOCs which can be detected in the breath or urine. From breath and urine samples of cancer patients (affected by breast, prostate, lung and bladder cancer, to name a few) a study has in fact discovered that many VOCs (such as polyamine) are present in higher quantities than in healthy subjects. Furthermore, if the tumor is close to the skin surface, causing the formation of an ulcerated mass, this can become a breeding ground for possible bacterial over-infections, thus resulting in an unpleasant odor. It is important to note that there are currently no standard procedures for testing these compounds, nor has a clinical benefit been demonstrated in performing odor tests.

Can normal body odors help diagnose cancer? well known that dogs have an incredible sense of smell – explains Russo, who is also president of the College of University Medical Oncologists (Comu). Now researchers wonder whether dogs are able to sense VOCs significantly better than humans. In several studies, dogs have been trained to detect the smell of cancer, often using breath or urine samples. While it is not known exactly what specific volatile compound they are capable of sensing, in a search dogs with access to both urine and breath samples were able to correctly detect cancer in 98% of tumors; using urine samples alone they were able to identify 87% of the tumors and with breath alone the exact diagnoses dropped to 78%. But in this experiment it is not reported whether the animals smelled VOCs even in healthy subjects.

Do cancer therapies change people’s smell? If we are unable to smell cancer specifically, in cancer patients we may instead notice changes in the smell of body fluids caused by therapies – says Russo, board member of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -. Following chemotherapy treatments, which remain precious in the treatment of many neoplasms, different odors of the skin, urine, feces or sweat can in fact be produced. The more “strong” chemotherapy drugs can cause a change in color and a strong or unpleasant smell, especially in the urine and, if the patient is dehydrated, could even lead to kidney failure. Another side effect of chemo can be dry mouth (also called xerostomia), with ulcers, bleeding gums and tongue irritation. All of this can cause and worsen bad breath, especially if the patient also suffers from nausea and vomiting induced by anticancer drugs.

Can the sense of smell of cancer patients change? The sense of smell could be more sensitive in people undergoing cancer treatments – concludes the expert -. Especially some chemotherapy regimens can have as side effects changes in the senses of taste and smell, as well as nausea and vomiting. Although some side effects related to cancer treatments are inevitable, there are some steps you can take to limit them as much as possible. If the sense of smell is sensitive and potentially causes nausea, it is better to avoid annoying odors and foods with strong aromas, just as one should not eat in too hot rooms. On the contrary, foods that can be eaten raw or at a cool temperature are recommended. For people with ulcerated malignancies (which may be infected and cause unpleasant fumes) talking to the care team about possible ways to reduce odor can be helpful (sometimes, for example, medications, such as antibiotics, may be prescribed). Finally, practicing proper skin hygiene can help avoid infections and, consequently, unpleasant odors.

