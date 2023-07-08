Can Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Qualify as a Civil Disability? Understanding the Symptoms and Impacts

Can chronic fatigue syndrome give you the right to civil disability? What symptoms make the disease disabling?

The condition of continuous tiredness is disabling for many people who find themselves unable to manage everyday life.

When disability with chronic fatigue is granted

If a pathology is considered disabling, it is included in a list taken as a reference for granting any economic or welfare benefits. Does Chronic Fatigue Syndrome belong to it? Unfortunately the INPS did not include the pathology in the list of DL 5 February 1992 and did not add it even subsequently. But pay attention to one detail.

What many call chronic fatigue syndrome is actually recognized by the scientific community as encefalomielite mialgica, a syndrome identified by the World Health Organization with the ICD code G93.3. It means that if the diagnosis of the Medical Commission that will evaluate the health conditions were to include this wording in the report, then civil invalidity can be obtained. It all starts, however, with a previous diagnosis of this disease which the attending physician can use to start the procedure for recognizing the disability. But that may not be enough.

Chronic tiredness, when disability is granted

Being diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis may not be enough to get a disability. The commission will have to certify the consequences of the syndrome on the person. If these consequences were to fall within the disturbances present in the ministerial tables then the recognition of the invalidity could be obtained.

Chronic fatigue syndrome and disability

Chronic fatigue syndrome, therefore, in order to be considered disabling, must have serious health consequences for the person concerned. Otherwise, the percentage of invalidity recognized could be so low as to bring no benefit from an economic point of view.

In fact, in order to obtain cash benefits, one must have a degree of disability above 74%. Myalgic encephalomyelitis when combined with other disabling disorders could raise the rate of disability. Among these disorders resulting from the syndrome we mention pharyngitis, pain in the cervical and axillary lymph nodes, memory and concentration disturbances so serious that it does not allow you to lead a normal personal and working life, muscle and joint pains without them being swollen or inflamed, fever, headache, tiredness that does not go away with rest or sleep, exhaustion after any physical exercise for at least 24 hours and intensifies with every little effort.

Therefore, these are consequences that prevent the development of a normal life and can be defined as disabling. They must have lasted for at least six months and the diagnosis is not easy at all. Doctors will proceed with the exclusion of other pathologies (tumors, hypothyroidism, infections, hepatitis…) before opting for chronic fatigue syndrome.

Among the consequences of the syndrome are noted psychosis, hysterical or phobic obsessive neurosis, chronic schizophrenia, cyclothymic disorders, chronic delusional syndrome and depressive syndrome. Health states that limit working capacity and that are included in the ministerial tables that recognize disability up to 100%.

