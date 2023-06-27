Can eggs stay out of the fridge? And the butter? The practical guide for the hottest days

Let’s start with one of the foods that most raise doubts: butter. «It may surprise you – replies Marina Carcea, technologist manager of Crea, Food and Nutrition Research Center – but if the external temperature does not exceed 20 degrees, the butter can also remain out of the refrigerator for 1-2 days, suitably covered. However, there are fewer risks with the salty one because salt is a bactericide; traditional butter can instead be soaked in slightly salted water to obtain the same protection. This food is mainly made of fatty substances on which the oxidation responsible acts, if it is left in the open too much, of the rancid taste and the translucent yellowish colour. However, if it is kept away from oxygen (for example covered with a glass or ceramic bell jar or submerged in water) the problem of oxidation is avoided and it is protected from the proliferation of moulds, yeasts and bacteria such as Listeria, an infection that causes flu-like symptoms accompanied by vomiting and diarrhea.

June 27, 2023 | 08:43

