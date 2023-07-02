Can gnats sting? Why insects are useful

Unfortunately, summer also includes many pests and annoying stinging and biting insects. And while we’re all familiar with ticks, mosquitoes, and flies, there’s one common garden dweller that many aren’t so sure about. We’re talking about the gnats (Tipulidae), which, with their impressive size and mosquito-like appearance, can be quite intimidating – especially when you’re not sure if, like their little relatives, they bite and are dangerous. Can mosquitoes sting or bite and do they belong to the pests or beneficial insects? We clarify!

Are gnats dangerous?

What are gnats actually? These insects are a subspecies of mosquitoes, which are subdivided into their own species. For this reason, they can also be of different sizes – depending on which one it is. They also have a mouthpart in the form of a stinger like mosquitoes. But the big question is whether gnats bite like their close relatives, the mosquitoes, or whether they can cause other damage in the garden.

Can mosquitoes sting or bite?

Many people wrongly believe that these peaceful insects want us bad like the mosquitoes we know. And the size of the mosquito makes it even more frightening to us. So we cannot be bitten by them, for two simple reasons:

The mouthpart is not suitable for piercing human skin. It is far too hard, so that a mosquito sting is simply impossible. Blood is not on their menu at all. What do gnats eat?

This mosquito species only feeds on nectar and drinks normal water. The annoying mosquitoes, on the other hand, suck the blood because of the proteins it contains, which they need for the formation of their eggs (that’s why only the female mosquitoes bite).

So there is no danger from the adult insects. The only thing that can be quite annoying is that they are not particularly shy and so often fly towards us humans. For those who have no sympathy for insects anyway, this is of course unpleasant.

Do the insects harm in other ways?

Otherwise, one could also call them beneficial insects because of their nectar-sucking properties, among other things, because this is how they pollinate the garden plants.

Other benefits of this mosquito species are:

They serve as food for other animals. The larvae play an important role in decomposing fallen leaves and needles and are therefore an important part of the ecosystem. Since some species also hatch in water, they work up rotten wood and leaves there.

Mosquitoes also lay their eggs in standing water. This is how you can prevent that.

exception a plague of mosquitoes and more precisely the occurrence of numerous mosquito larvae. These live in the soil and feed on roots. When planting vegetable plants outdoors, damage to the young plants can quickly occur, which can even kill the plants or at least severely damage them. However, since this is relatively rare, there is no need to target the larvae or insects in general and instead let them do their useful work for nature.

Although mosquitoes do not sting, what speaks for a fight?

If you are bothered by these large mosquitoes, you don’t have to resort to radical measures right away. In order to keep the troublemakers away, it is usually enough not to switch on the light in the evening (at least not when the patio door is opened) or, when sitting outside, to set up a light source that lures the insects away. Fly screens also keep pests out of your home.

A mosquito coil (which you probably know as anti-mosquito coil) is also a good temporary deterrent if you just want to enjoy a quiet evening on the patio.

What can you do against gnats? Sell ​​these home remedies:

sage leaveswhich you grate and light in a fireproof bowl.

Apple Cider Vinegar as an insect repellent for the skin, by diluting it with equal parts water and rubbing onto exposed skin. You can also place pure apple cider vinegar in small bowls in the apartment. With essential oils prevent the mosquitoes from entering by putting a few drops on cotton wool and spreading them on the windowsill. You can also try this outside on the terrace or balcony table (or with an aroma lamp). Well suited are: bergamot, eucalyptus, lavender, mint and sandalwood.

barrier cream with essential oils can be obtained by mixing one of the mentioned oils with a body lotion. Here you add one part fragrance oil to four parts cream.

You can find out here which odors affect mosquitoes.

How nematodes can help

Would you like to reduce the population? What helps against gnats? You can use nematodes that eat the larvae. Since the first larvae hatch in late summer or autumn, you have to tackle this in the autumn season at the latest. Nematodes are roundworms that feed on a wide variety of larvae by infecting them with bacteria, causing them to decompose. Once these food sources have been consumed, the nematodes will die as well, so you’ll get rid of them soon after use.