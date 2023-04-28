Can high blood pressure medications improve breast cancer care?

Beta-blockers, well-known and widely used drugs especially to treat hypertension and arrhythmias and to prevent cardiovascular disease, could have a role in the treatment of breast cancer. In particular of the more aggressive type, the “triple negative” one, reducing the risk of metastasis and thus increasing survival.

The conditional is a must, but epidemiological research and more than ten years of animal models show that there are all the premises to continue investigating this possibility with a first real clinical trial on patients. The latest confirmation comes from one international research just posted on Science Translational Medicine and led by Monash University in Melbourne (Australia). Research that bears the signature, among others, of some Italian researchers of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan and the Cancer Registry of Norway, in Oslo.

The first clues

“I began more than 10 years ago, in 2011, to work on the anticancer potential of beta-blockers – he tells Salute Seno Sarah GandiniDirector of the Pharmacological and Molecular Epidemiology Unit at IEO – Our research initially focused on melanomas, showing that the use of these drugs is associated with a lower risk of recurrence of thicker, therefore more advanced, melanomas”.

The first data on breast cancer had arrived just two years later: in 2013, another of their jobs showed in fact that patients with triple negative tumor in early stages who also took beta-blockers (prescribed for cardiovascular reasons, therefore regardless of the diagnosis of cancer) had a better prognosis. At that time, as still now, the treatment of this neoplasm was based on chemotherapy (over the years important new strategies have been added, such as immunotherapy, conjugated antibodies and targeted drugs, but chemotherapy remains one of the fundamental cornerstones).

“Even then – continues the epidemiologist – with Edward Botteri, now a researcher for the Norwegian Cancer Registry, had seen that taking beta-blockers along with chemotherapies was associated with a significantly reduced risk of metastasis and death in triple-negative breast cancer. We continued to study the epidemiological data and in 2016 we published a meta-analysis which summarized all the scientific literature published up to that point. The results confirmed this protective association.”

The hypothesis about the mechanism of action

But what could be the biological mechanisms underlying this effect? “Some studies – says Gandini – they suggested that the stress, whether physiological or psychological, can induce signals to the sympathetic nervous system capable of restructuring the lymphatic networks within and around tumors. An interesting hypothesis, yet to be explored, is that this may provide escape routes for cancer cells to other organs. We also observed that beta-blockers seem to inhibit lymphatic remodeling in in vivo models. All of this, however, still needs to be studied in detail and verified.”

The new studio

The latest research now brings new confirmation: in mice, beta-blockers significantly increased the effectiveness of anthracyclines, one of the most widely used chemotherapies for triple-negative cancer. Furthermore, a neuromodulatory effect of the anthracyclines themselves was observed for the first time, undermining their potential therapeutic impact, and beta blockers seem to act precisely by counteracting that neuromodulatory effect.

Not only that: a feasibility study on patients showed a good safety profile of the combination of a beta-blocker, propranolol, and anthracycline chemotherapy, and high treatment adherence. The next step will also be to investigate the combination with new therapies, in particular immunotherapy: already a study in melanoma it has in fact shown the possible advantages of the association with pembrolizumab.

Now we need a clinical trial

“Taken in context, the results of this study provide a promising basis for the design of Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the repurposing of beta-blockers as part of treatment for triple-negative breast cancer. line of research is a fine example of multidisciplinary collaboration and of the important role of epidemiology also for translational medicine.Furthermore, it underlines the importance of working on drugs already on the market, in which pharmaceutical companies do not invest because they have no economic interests, but which would have great potential. And it reminds us not to underestimate the psychological aspects of patients, including the role of stress: factors that are difficult to investigate but equally fundamental. Only independent research can bring out this scientific evidence and address these issues ” .