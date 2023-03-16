All citizens can report the presence of adverse events to a vaccine, just as they can in reality for any drug.

There are specific modules on the website of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) dedicated to citizens, alongside those available to healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, and also a guide to help them do so. In essence, it is a question of filling in a form with one’s own data, the adverse reactions experienced, data on the drug, any others taken, and sending it directly online or by email to those involved in pharmacovigilance or to those who distribute the drug.