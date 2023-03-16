Home Health Can I do my own vaccine adverse event reporting?
Health

Can I do my own vaccine adverse event reporting?

by admin
Can I do my own vaccine adverse event reporting?

All citizens can report the presence of adverse events to a vaccine, just as they can in reality for any drug.

There are specific modules on the website of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) dedicated to citizens, alongside those available to healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, and also a guide to help them do so. In essence, it is a question of filling in a form with one’s own data, the adverse reactions experienced, data on the drug, any others taken, and sending it directly online or by email to those involved in pharmacovigilance or to those who distribute the drug.

See also  Dr. Raffaele Schembari appointed Director of Medicine at the Giovanni Paolo II Hospital in Ragusa

You may also like

The Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen responds to Haaland,...

Is andropause really the “men’s menopause”?

The psychiatrist Rotelli, Basaglia’s right arm, has died

reduces the risk by curbing the accumulation of...

Genome doubling and cancer development: the role of...

Journalist award on the doctor-patient relationship – breaking...

reduces the risk by curbing the accumulation of...

Inter, distraction to the flexors of the thigh...

“Don’t Think You’re Inadequate”

With Covid, Italians have stopped traveling to get...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy