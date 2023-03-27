Home Health Can I eat fennel if I suffer from high cholesterol? “Attention”
I fennelin addition to being characterized by an intense and unmistakable aroma and taste, they promote digestion because they contrast the various fermentation processes occurring in our intestines. Furthermore, these fantastic vegetables fight abdominal swelling and also take care of increasing the immune system: everything happens thanks to the high content of vitamin C which he can counter l’anemia because they contain an excellent amount of iron.

Fennels are able to strengthen the bones thanks to the presence of important mineral salts such as potassium, calcium and phosphorus; they are very good for eyesight as they are rich in vitamin A which is absolutely capable of having positive effects on retina and on the view. They also contain thefolic acid and for this reason, together with the potassium they possess, they are able to reduce blood pressure.

These vegetables are also rich in water and very low in calories, so they also perform important purifying actions. Furthermore, fennel promoteselimination of toxins and, thanks to the presence of fibers, they increase the sense of satiety and are an excellent ally in case you follow a low-calorie diet.

Going to the center of the article we must try to understand if fennel can be eaten if you suffer from high cholesterol but first let’s see some more information about this condition. THEl high cholesterol it’s a problem that really afflicts a lot of people, especially after middle age; it is a condition caused by the increase of theLDLa particular type of fat present in the blood.

Under completely normal conditions, this fat forms the cell membranes and therefore cannot be eliminated from our body: when it rises too much, however, the risk of other pathologies increases, such as those cardiac. The interesting thing about the relationship between fennel and high cholesterol is that they carry out an important action towards the heart and thanks to the high content of fibre and due to the absence of fat, they are a perfect food to lower the levels of blood cholesterol.

