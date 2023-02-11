Home Health Can I eat kiwi every day? Here’s what the expert recommends
Can I eat kiwi every day? Here's what the expert recommends

Can I eat kiwi every day? Here's what the expert recommends

The kiwi, for the uninitiated, is an exotic fruit typical of New Zealand even if at this point it can be found all over the world and all year round. The kiwi tree belongs to the Actinidiaceae family.

We find different varieties of this fruit but the best known are: the green and yellow varieties, also known as gold. The green variety is probably the most sparse, externally it has a dark brown skin and numerous hairs, internally, on the contrary, the pulp has a bright green color and is so full of small black seeds that are arranged all around in the center. The gold variety, on the other hand, has a more rounded shape, the pulp is yellow in color and does not show lint on the skin.

The kiwi is a fruit with a basically sour taste, but quite tasty and thirst-quenching. The gold variety is significantly sweeter than the classic variety. Kiwis are usually eaten fresh when they are not overly unripe or overripe.

To eat a kiwi, just cut it in half and consume it with a teaspoon or remove the peel and cut it later. In addition to being eaten alone, it can also be used to prepare fruit salads or even other genuine fresh fruit-based preparations. In principle, it is never recommended to abuse any food, it is always better to eat everything but in moderation, without ever exceeding the portions and frequency of consumption. Eating kiwis every day is good as long as you limit yourself to consuming just one fruit.

In fact, abuse of all foods is never recommended, which can lead to effects opposite to those desired. Given this condition, we can say that kiwis have many beneficial properties for the body. They are full of water, carbohydrates, fiber and protein, have little fat while abounding in minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, copper, magnesium, calcium and vitamins C, B and K. Finally, kiwis have a low glycemic index and they are cholesterol free.

